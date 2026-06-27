87-year-old golfer celebrates 135-yard hole-in-one with iconic pose in stunning golf moment

An extraordinary moment at a golf course has captured widespread attention and left fans amazed after 87-year-old Lee McFarland achieved one of the sport's rarest feats.

Age defied on Ohio fairways

87-year-old Lee McFarland recorded a remarkable hole-in-one, turning an ordinary round of golf into a memorable occasion. (Chippewa Golf Club/FB)

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Defying both age and the odds, McFarland recorded a remarkable hole-in-one, turning an ordinary round of golf into a memorable occasion that quickly caught the attention of spectators and fellow golfers alike.

For Lee McFarland, Tuesday initially appeared to be a routine day on the golf course. The 87-year-old Toledo resident headed to Chippewa Golf Club, located just outside the city, and played his usual 18-hole round.

What made the day unforgettable, however, was a remarkable shot from 135 yards away.

McFarland’s moment of magic

Using a driver, McFarland struck the ball perfectly and watched it find the cup for a hole-in-one, accomplishing one of golf's most celebrated achievements and turning an otherwise ordinary outing into a memorable moment.

However, it was not only the hole-in-one itself that grabbed attention. Fans were equally captivated by the unique way McFarland chose to celebrate the achievement.

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{{^usCountry}} The pose he struck for the post-shot photograph quickly became a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pose he struck for the post-shot photograph quickly became a talking point. {{/usCountry}}

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McFarland commemorated the achievement with a photograph in which he posed holding the flagstick from the 15th hole in one hand, while clutching a cigarette and a Michelob Ultra beer in the other.

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After the club shared the photo on Facebook, it quickly captured the attention of golf fans online and sparked an outpouring of admiration.

What fuels the Golfing Great

Reflecting on the role golf has played in his life, the 87-year-old told David Briggs of The Toledo Blade that the sport had been a source of comfort since the passing of his wife nearly five years ago.

“My wife passed almost five years ago, and this game has been my godsend,. It gets me away from the house. I have to give accolades to all the guys I’ve played with over the years. They are great friends. Golf is a special game," McFarland said.

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A retired truck driver, Lee still maintains an impressive golfing routine, playing 18 holes five days a week. For him, age is merely a number on paper, one that often matches, or even exceeds, the score he posts on the course.