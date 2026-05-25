Lionel Messi injury news: Inter Miami staff to assess ‘suspect injury’ amid World Cup scare - Insider

Lionel Messi was forced to exit the Intern Miami vs Philadelphia MLS clash on Sunday with a ‘suspect injury’. The timing has immediately alarmed Argentina fans, with the World Cup now just weeks away. Miami's 6-4 win vs the Union was Messi's final league game before joining the Argentine squad for preparations.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up to the fans after the 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers during a Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on May 17, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

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An insider, Fabrizio Romano, immediately weighed in on the injury. “🚨⚠️ Leo Messi left the pitch with suspect injury during his last game for Inter Miami before the 2026 World Cup. Inter Miami staff to assess his issue," he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

What happened to Lionel Messi?

Messi was substituted in the 73rd minute during Inter Miami CF’s chaotic win. The Argentine appeared uncomfortable shortly before leaving, reaching toward his left hamstring after play resumed in the second half. He later walked slowly off the pitch and headed directly down the tunnel instead of remaining near the bench.

Messi was replaced by Mateo Silvetti.

Notably, no medical personnel accompanied him as he exited, though the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner rarely asks to come off during matches.

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{{^usCountry}} This came as heavy rain poured down during the second half, and several players appeared to struggle with footing on the slick turf. It remains unclear whether Messi’s substitution was precautionary or linked to a more serious muscular issue. Reports noted that he did not appear to suffer any obvious slip or major awkward movement before signaling discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This came as heavy rain poured down during the second half, and several players appeared to struggle with footing on the slick turf. It remains unclear whether Messi’s substitution was precautionary or linked to a more serious muscular issue. Reports noted that he did not appear to suffer any obvious slip or major awkward movement before signaling discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Messi has previously said he would only participate in the World Cup if fully healthy, making the situation especially significant for Argentina national football team supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi has previously said he would only participate in the World Cup if fully healthy, making the situation especially significant for Argentina national football team supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Argentina opens its World Cup campaign on June 16. Inter Miami survives 10-Goal thriller {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina opens its World Cup campaign on June 16. Inter Miami survives 10-Goal thriller {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the worrying injury scare, Messi still delivered another standout performance before leaving. The 38-year-old recorded two assists, while Luis Suarez scored three times to help Miami erase an early two-goal deficit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the worrying injury scare, Messi still delivered another standout performance before leaving. The 38-year-old recorded two assists, while Luis Suarez scored three times to help Miami erase an early two-goal deficit. {{/usCountry}}

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German Berterame added two goals, while Rodrigo De Paul scored in stoppage time on his birthday to seal the victory. Philadelphia had stunned Miami early behind a first-half hat trick from Milan Iloski, including two penalties. Bruno Damiani also scored as the Union jumped ahead 2-0 within the opening 10 minutes.

The teams combined for eight first-half goals, setting a new MLS record.

Luis Fonsi reacts to Messi moment

Grammy-nominated singer Luis Fonsi, who performed the national anthem before kickoff, also spoke about sharing the atmosphere around Messi.

“It's beautiful, it's fun to be a part of the game, it’s fun to sing a national anthem and obviously to see Messi and all these greats so close to me, it’s an honor,” Fonsi said. “I’m a fan and I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

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When asked about Messi’s global fame, Fonsi joked: “He’s a lot more known than me - times a million."

Argentina’s World Cup plans

Messi is preparing for what could be his sixth and potentially final World Cup appearance. The defending champions are in Group J and will face Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City before matches against Austria and Jordan in Arlington, Texas.

If Argentina wins the group as expected, Messi could return to South Florida for a Round of 32 match in Miami Gardens on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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