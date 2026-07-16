Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer and how they built their fortunes

Lionel Messi has spent nearly two decades breaking records on the pitch, but his success has also translated into one of the biggest fortunes in sports.

Lionel Messi vs David Beckham net worth: Who is richer? (Credit: Lionel Messi/Instagram, David Beckham/Intagram)

David Beckham, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of football’s most successful entrepreneurs after retiring from the game.

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While Beckham’s combined family wealth with Victoria Beckham may surpass Messi’s fortune, Messi currently holds the edge when comparing individual net worth.

Lionel Messi’s billion-dollar fortune

According to Forbes billionaire report, Messi's estimated net worth reached $1.1 billion in 2026, making him one of the few athletes to enter the billionaire club during his lifetime. Forbes also reports on Messi's profile page that he has earned an estimated $1.8 billion on and off the field throughout his career, before taxes and agents' fees.

His wealth comes from record-breaking contracts at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, along with endorsement partnerships with brands such as Adidas.

Messi continues to rank among the world's highest-paid athletes. Forbes estimated his 2026 earnings at around $140 million, split between football income and commercial deals. As England face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, the 39-year-old remains one of football's biggest global stars both on and off the pitch.

David Beckham's business empire and Inter Miami success

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{{^usCountry}} David Beckham's wealth has grown in a different way. Since retiring from football, the former England captain has focused on business ventures, sponsorships and sports ownership. One of his most valuable assets is his stake in Inter Miami, the MLS club he helped launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Beckham's wealth has grown in a different way. Since retiring from football, the former England captain has focused on business ventures, sponsorships and sports ownership. One of his most valuable assets is his stake in Inter Miami, the MLS club he helped launch. {{/usCountry}}

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In May 2026, Forbes described Beckham as having built a $1 billion business empire after retirement, driven largely by investments, brand partnerships and his growing presence in the US sports market.

However, the larger wealth figures often associated with Beckham include family assets. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, reported by People, David and Victoria Beckham's combined fortune reached £1.185 billion ($1.58 billion) in 2026. That figure represents the couple's combined wealth rather than David Beckham's personal net worth alone.

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Inter Miami has played a major role in that growth. Forbes valued the club among the world's most valuable football teams in 2026, with Beckham listed as one of its owners. The club's value and global profile rose sharply after Messi joined in 2023, linking the financial stories of both football icons.

So who is richer?

Category Lionel Messi David Beckham Estimated net worth (2026) $1.1 billion (Forbes) $1billion (Individual) Family wealth of £1.185 billion ($1.58 billion) with Victoria Beckham (Sunday Times Rich List) Main source of wealth Football contracts, endorsements, investments Business ventures, brand partnerships, Inter Miami ownership stake Career earnings More than $1.8 billion before taxes and fees (Forbes) Built wealth through football earnings and post-retirement businesses Current role Argentina captain and Inter Miami player Inter Miami co-owner and businessman Biggest business connection Adidas, Inter Miami, sponsorship portfolio Inter Miami, Beckham Brand Holdings, endorsements World Cup connection Playing for Argentina in the 2026 semi-final Former England captain

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Based on Forbes' 2026 estimate of individual wealth, Lionel Messi is richer than David Beckham. Forbes values Messi's net worth at $1.1 billion, while Beckham's billionaire status is generally linked to the Beckham family's combined assets and business holdings rather than his personal fortune alone.