Rams’ Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono welcome son amid paternity drama, reveal newborn’s name

Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono have welcomed their son, Kingston, she revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday. The announcement comes months after Aiono filed court documents on June 16 to establish the parental relationship with Nacua, according to TMZ. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua welcomed son Kingston with Hallie Aiono.(hallieaiono/Instagram)

Nacua and Aiono welcome their baby boy

In her post, Aiono shared a touching video of Nacua holding her hand at her bedside in the hospital and later cradling their newborn son. In the comment section, he wrote, “Proud of you hal! Welcome king,” under the post.

Meanwhile, Aiono wrote, “I prayed for this day, the day I finally got to meet you. There has never been a doubt of who you are and what you mean to us. And now you’re here, proof that even in the hardest seasons, miracles still find their way,” in the caption.

She added, “Already, you’ve taught me more about love, strength, and grace than I ever knew possible. You’ve blessed my life beyond measure. My heart is forever changed. You are my why, my sweet boy,” along with a blue heart emoji, as reported by The New York Post.

Aiono also posted an adorable picture of her holding the newborn on her Instagram story. Alongside, she wrote, “You are worth everything that has been and what’s to come. You have forever changed me, my heart is so full. I love you forever, King.” She added, "Been the best week of my life.”

Are Nacua and Aiono together?

Earlier this month, Aiono opened up on Instagram about going through “my darkest hour” amid breakup rumors. In her June paternity filing, she requested joint legal custody but sought full physical custody for herself, granting Nacua only visitation rights, according to TMZ.

In his response to the petition, the Rams WR acknowledged being the child's parent and requested genetic testing to confirm paternity. It is unclear if the two are still together.