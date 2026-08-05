Luka Doncic's child support case sees new development as ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes seeks dismissal

A child support case involving Luka Doncic and his former fiancée Anamaria Goltes has taken another turn after Goltes attempted to withdraw her petition filed in Los Angeles.

Doncis’s ex-fiancée seeks case dismissal

The couple's engagement reportedly ended because of the long-distance nature of their relationship. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to ESPN, Goltes initially filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March, seeking child support and attorney fees from the NBA star.

The case remains tied to a scheduled Aug. 14 hearing, although ESPN reported she was required to submit a responsive pleading by Monday.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Goltes asked the court to dismiss her petition without prejudice, explaining, “I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, TMZ report mentioned that the court did not approve the request because the filing lacked Doncic's signature, making the dismissal incomplete. Doncic challenged California filing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, TMZ report mentioned that the court did not approve the request because the filing lacked Doncic's signature, making the dismissal incomplete. Doncic challenged California filing {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Goltes and Doncic share two daughters — 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia. Although Goltes filed the petition in California earlier this year, she and the children currently reside in Slovenia.

Doncic has challenged the filing, arguing that the case should not proceed in California because the children live in Slovenia, making the petition legally unsupported in the United States.

Also read: What did Kevin Durant say about Klay Thompson that sparked Mavericks guard's witty response?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Lakers star and his attorney, Laura Wasser, also claimed that Doncic had encouraged Goltes to relocate to California with the children, but she declined and has remained in Slovenia with them since last May.

When Doncic prioritized family time

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff elimination in May, Luka Doncic announced that he would spend the offseason in Slovenia with his daughters instead of representing his national team in the FIBA World Cup European qualifiers.

Explaining his decision in a social media post, Doncic wrote, "I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life," emphasizing that his family would take priority during the summer.

Custody battle still ongoing

ESPN also reported that Doncic sought an interim injunction through the Slovenian courts in February, requesting immediate access to Gabriela and Olivia while also addressing issues of joint custody and child support.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per outlet sources, custody proceedings remain ongoing under the jurisdiction of Slovenia's legal system.

Also read: Are Devin Booker and Irina Shayk dating? Viral sightings spark romance rumors around Suns star and supermodel

According to reports, the couple's engagement ultimately ended because of the long-distance nature of their relationship