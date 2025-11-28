Mahomes helpless on sideline; Andy Reid faces fire calls after Chiefs vs Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes was visibly helpless as the Dallas Cowboys took a Q4 lead, potentially sealing the game, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday
Patrick Mahomes was visibly helpless as the Dallas Cowboys took a Q4 lead, potentially sealing the game, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The star quarterback's expression went viral on social media in no time. Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Andy Reid faced fire calls, with fans demanding accountability for the poor Thanksgiving show.
With 3:45 left, the Cowboys held on to a slim 31-21 lead. Mahomes threw a strike to Xavier Worthy for 43 yards to keep Kansas alive. However, it was only seconds later that Hollywood Brown proved his worth, scoring a 10-yard touchdown. The game was at 31-28.
However, Mahomes faced intense pressure throughout the game. He was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney in Q4 and also threw an incomplete pass just minutes before.
Andy Reid faces fire calls
Meanwhile, Chiefs fans slammed Reid for his decisions against the Cowboys. “These are cowardly punts by Andy Reid. You have Mahomes at QB, not JJ McCarthy. Act like it,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Andy Reid’s retirement will be a special day,” another one added.
Reid signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2024, which included a $20 million annual average salary. The deal made him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Mahomes-Andy Reid partnership
Before this season, Mahomes and Reid had a combined record of 106-27 in the regular season and 17-3 in the playoffs (as of Feb 2025). This included 93 regular-season wins together and three Super Bowl titles.
Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver (WR)
Rashee Rice — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals
Xavier Worthy — Nikko Remigio
Hollywood Brown — Tyquan Thornton
Left Tackle (LT)
Josh Simmons — Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore
Left Guard (LG)
Kingsley Suamataia — Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad
Center (C)
Creed Humphrey — Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo
Right Guard (RG)
Trey Smith — Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris
Right Tackle (RT)
Jawaan Taylor — Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris
Tight End (TE)
Travis Kelce — Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley
Quarterback (QB)
Patrick Mahomes — Gardner Minshew
Running Back (RB)
Isiah Pacheco — Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith
DEFENSE
Defensive End (DE)
Mike Danna — Ashton Gillotte
George Karlaftis — Charles Omenihu
Defensive Tackle (DT)
Derrick Nnadi — Mike Pennel
Chris Jones — Jerry Tillery
Linebacker (LB)
Drue Tranquill — Jeffrey Bassa
Nick Bolton — Jack Cochrane
Leo Chenal — Cooper McDonald
Cornerback (CB)
Trent McDuffie — Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles
Jaylen Watson — Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams
Safety (S)
Bryan Cook — Jaden Hicks
Chamarri Conner — Chris Roland-Wallace
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker (K)
Harrison Butker
Holder (H)
Matt Araiza
Punter (P)
Matt Araiza
Long Snapper (LS)
James Winchester
Punt Returner (PR)
Nikko Remigio — Tyquan Thornton
Kick Returner (KR)
Nikko Remigio — Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.