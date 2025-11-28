Mahomes helpless on sideline; Andy Reid faces fire calls after Chiefs vs Cowboys

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a timeout(Getty Images via AFP) Patrick Mahomes was visibly helpless as the Dallas Cowboys took a Q4 lead, potentially sealing the game, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Patrick Mahomes was visibly helpless as the Dallas Cowboys took a Q4 lead, potentially sealing the game, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The star quarterback's expression went viral on social media in no time. Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Andy Reid faced fire calls, with fans demanding accountability for the poor Thanksgiving show.

With 3:45 left, the Cowboys held on to a slim 31-21 lead. Mahomes threw a strike to Xavier Worthy for 43 yards to keep Kansas alive. However, it was only seconds later that Hollywood Brown proved his worth, scoring a 10-yard touchdown. The game was at 31-28.

However, Mahomes faced intense pressure throughout the game. He was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney in Q4 and also threw an incomplete pass just minutes before.

Andy Reid faces fire calls

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans slammed Reid for his decisions against the Cowboys. “These are cowardly punts by Andy Reid. You have Mahomes at QB, not JJ McCarthy. Act like it,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Andy Reid’s retirement will be a special day,” another one added.

Reid signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2024, which included a $20 million annual average salary. The deal made him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

Mahomes-Andy Reid partnership

Before this season, Mahomes and Reid had a combined record of 106-27 in the regular season and 17-3 in the playoffs (as of Feb 2025). This included 93 regular-season wins together and three Super Bowl titles.

Kansas City Chiefs Depth Chart

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver (WR)

Rashee Rice — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals

Xavier Worthy — Nikko Remigio

Hollywood Brown — Tyquan Thornton

Left Tackle (LT)

Josh Simmons — Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore

Left Guard (LG)

Kingsley Suamataia — Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad

Center (C)

Creed Humphrey — Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo

Right Guard (RG)

Trey Smith — Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Right Tackle (RT)

Jawaan Taylor — Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Tight End (TE)

Travis Kelce — Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley

Quarterback (QB)

Patrick Mahomes — Gardner Minshew

Running Back (RB)

Isiah Pacheco — Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith

DEFENSE

Defensive End (DE)

Mike Danna — Ashton Gillotte

George Karlaftis — Charles Omenihu

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Derrick Nnadi — Mike Pennel

Chris Jones — Jerry Tillery

Linebacker (LB)

Drue Tranquill — Jeffrey Bassa

Nick Bolton — Jack Cochrane

Leo Chenal — Cooper McDonald

Cornerback (CB)

Trent McDuffie — Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles

Jaylen Watson — Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams

Safety (S)

Bryan Cook — Jaden Hicks

Chamarri Conner — Chris Roland-Wallace

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (K)

Harrison Butker

Holder (H)

Matt Araiza

Punter (P)

Matt Araiza

Long Snapper (LS)

James Winchester

Punt Returner (PR)

Nikko Remigio — Tyquan Thornton

Kick Returner (KR)

Nikko Remigio — Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton