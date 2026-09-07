Former Chicago Bears fullback Matt Suhey, a key contributor to the team's iconic 1985 championship-winning squad, has died at 68. Suhey played alongside legendary running back Walter Payton during his time with the Bears.

Matt Suhey cause of death

Former Chicago Bears fullback Matt Suhey has died at 68. (AP Photo)

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The Bears confirmed his death on Sunday, according to ESPN, without sharing further information.

CBS Chicago reported that Suhey died Saturday night. No official cause of death has been released.

Matt Suhey's family

Suhey is survived by his wife, Donna. She attended the same college where Matt established himself as a standout running back. The couple had three children together: Joe, Allison and Scott.

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{{^usCountry}} Their eldest son, Joe, continued the family's strong football legacy as a fourth-generation athlete, playing fullback for the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2007 to 2011. Suhey shared close friendship with Payton {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their eldest son, Joe, continued the family's strong football legacy as a fourth-generation athlete, playing fullback for the Penn State Nittany Lions from 2007 to 2011. Suhey shared close friendship with Payton {{/usCountry}}

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Suhey played a major role in helping Walter Payton become the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a record Payton held until Emmitt Smith broke it on October 27, 2002.

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Walter Payton shared a close bond with Suhey's family and was named godfather to his youngest son, Scott.

NFL career with Bears

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After being selected in the NFL Draft out of Penn State, Suhey spent his entire professional career with the Chicago Bears, playing for the franchise from 1980 through 1989 and appearing in 140 games.

He recorded 828 rushing attempts for 2,946 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career. Suhey was also a reliable receiving option, catching 260 passes for 2,113 yards and five touchdowns.

Key role in 1985 championship

He also made his mark on the biggest stage, scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl XX on an 11-yard run in the opening quarter. The Bears went on to defeat the New England Patriots and secure the championship.

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Suhey emerged as Chicago's second-leading rusher during the Bears' dominant 15-1 regular season in 1985, finishing the year with 471 rushing yards. Walter Payton led the team with 1,551 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.