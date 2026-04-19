Max Verstappen gives health update after Nurburgring crash kills Juha Miettinen: ‘How dangerous…’

Max Verstappen shared an emotional message after the death of Juha Miettinen following a major crash at the Nurburgring. The fatal incident occurred during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, where a seven-car pile-up forced officials to stop the race. Miettinen's passing was announced hours after the crash.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen after being eliminated during qualifying in Japan(REUTERS)

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"During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race,” officials said in a statement. “Following the collision involving several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.”

Read More: ‘You get a taste…’: What Juha Miettinen said before death in Verstappen's Nurburgring race crash

Update on other drivers

“Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the paramedics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121); the driver died in the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful,” it was soon announced.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities, however, added that all other drivers involved in the crash escaped uninjured. Max Verstappen was not hurt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities, however, added that all other drivers involved in the crash escaped uninjured. Max Verstappen was not hurt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.” Max Verstappen reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.” Max Verstappen reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Shocked by what happened today,” Verstappen wrote in a post on his Instagram story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shocked by what happened today,” Verstappen wrote in a post on his Instagram story. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this, it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this, it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Organizers confirmed the race would not resume on Saturday evening following the tragedy. "The race will not resume on Saturday evening. The thoughts of everyone involved in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring are with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organizers confirmed the race would not resume on Saturday evening following the tragedy. "The race will not resume on Saturday evening. The thoughts of everyone involved in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring are with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen." {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: Max Verstappen warned about his attitude amid Red Bull's 2026 struggles; Isack Hadjar gets positive update

Who was Juha Miettinen?

Juha Miettinen was a veteran Finnish amateur racer who tragically lost his life on Saturday, following a multi-car accident at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany. He was 66 years old and a well-known regular at the track, often described by fellow drivers as a mentor and role model within the racing community.

Miettinen was driving a BMW 325i (car #121).Despite being quickly extracted from the vehicle and receiving immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the circuit's Medical Centre after resuscitation attempts failed.

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The event had garnered significant international attention because four-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen was also competing in the race as part of his own preparations for the 24-hour endurance event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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