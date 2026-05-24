'Me & JD6 are good': Abdul Carter downplays rift with Jaxson Dart after criticizing Trump rally appearance
Abdul Carter made headlines after reposting the viral moment with a sarcastic comment questioning Jaxson Dart's appearance at Donald Trump's rally.
Abdul Carter seemingly was not very impressed by Jaxson Dart attending President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday and delivering a warm introduction before the President’s speech.
The New York Giants linebacker quickly grabbed headlines on Saturday morning after publicly questioning his teammate’s rally appearance by reposting the viral clip with a pointed and sarcastic remark that ended with a question.
He wrote, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.” Carter’s criticism led many to speculate about possible locker room tension, especially with a teammate publicly calling out Jaxson Dart over his political appearance outside football.
Abdul Carter issues clarification on equation with Jaxson Dart
If tensions were to escalate, it could place John Harbaugh in a difficult situation during what would be his first season leading the New York Giants. But that does not appear to be the case, as Carter has now clarified where things stand between him and Dart.
The 22-year-old took to X on Saturday evening and wrote, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as men. Y’all can keep your narratives.”{{/usCountry}}
The 22-year-old took to X on Saturday evening and wrote, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as men. Y’all can keep your narratives.”{{/usCountry}}
However, many people online did not appear to side with Abdul Carter, with several users instead suggesting that he was the one at fault in the situation. One of the users wrote, “What narrative? You said some dumb shit when you shouldn't have.”{{/usCountry}}
However, many people online did not appear to side with Abdul Carter, with several users instead suggesting that he was the one at fault in the situation. One of the users wrote, “What narrative? You said some dumb shit when you shouldn't have.”{{/usCountry}}
Another user praised Carter for handling the matter maturely, writing, “Good. Should've handled it different but settled it like men.”
Jaxson Dart’s connection to politics
Jaxson Dart, who is preparing to enter his second season with the New York Giants, began the event with a “Go Big Blue” chant before introducing President Donald Trump to the crowd. The 23-year-old quarterback addressed attendees by saying it was both an honor and a privilege to be there before welcoming Trump to the stage.
Also read: Did Donald Trump call Abdul Carter a 'fool' for criticizing Jaxson Dart's rally appearance? Here's the truth
“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,” Dart said at the event.
The 23-year-old quarterback had not been publicly linked to political views until Friday’s appearance. Although, he drew attention last September after reacting to the killing of conservative activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.