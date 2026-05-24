'Me & JD6 are good': Abdul Carter downplays rift with Jaxson Dart after criticizing Trump rally appearance

Abdul Carter seemingly was not very impressed by Jaxson Dart attending President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday and delivering a warm introduction before the President’s speech.

Abdul Carter clarifies relationship with Jaxson Dart after calling out Giants teammate.(L - Jaxson Dart/ IG, R - New York Giants/X)

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The New York Giants linebacker quickly grabbed headlines on Saturday morning after publicly questioning his teammate’s rally appearance by reposting the viral clip with a pointed and sarcastic remark that ended with a question.

He wrote, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.” Carter’s criticism led many to speculate about possible locker room tension, especially with a teammate publicly calling out Jaxson Dart over his political appearance outside football.

Abdul Carter issues clarification on equation with Jaxson Dart

If tensions were to escalate, it could place John Harbaugh in a difficult situation during what would be his first season leading the New York Giants. But that does not appear to be the case, as Carter has now clarified where things stand between him and Dart.

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{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old took to X on Saturday evening and wrote, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as men. Y’all can keep your narratives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old took to X on Saturday evening and wrote, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as men. Y’all can keep your narratives.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, many people online did not appear to side with Abdul Carter, with several users instead suggesting that he was the one at fault in the situation. One of the users wrote, “What narrative? You said some dumb shit when you shouldn't have.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, many people online did not appear to side with Abdul Carter, with several users instead suggesting that he was the one at fault in the situation. One of the users wrote, “What narrative? You said some dumb shit when you shouldn't have.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user praised Carter for handling the matter maturely, writing, “Good. Should've handled it different but settled it like men.”

Jaxson Dart’s connection to politics

Jaxson Dart, who is preparing to enter his second season with the New York Giants, began the event with a “Go Big Blue” chant before introducing President Donald Trump to the crowd. The 23-year-old quarterback addressed attendees by saying it was both an honor and a privilege to be there before welcoming Trump to the stage.

Also read: Did Donald Trump call Abdul Carter a 'fool' for criticizing Jaxson Dart's rally appearance? Here's the truth

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“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,” Dart said at the event.

The 23-year-old quarterback had not been publicly linked to political views until Friday’s appearance. Although, he drew attention last September after reacting to the killing of conservative activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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