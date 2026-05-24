Did Donald Trump call Abdul Carter a 'fool' for criticizing Jaxson Dart's rally appearance? Here's the truth

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday sparked mixed reactions, including criticism from one of his own teammates over the warm introduction he gave before Trump took the stage. A viral post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump responded to Abdul Carter through his Truth Social account. (L - POTUS/X, R - New York Giants/X)

Abdul Carter publicly reacted to Jaxson Dart’s rally appearance on X, reposting the clip and sarcastically said if it was AI-generated because of how shocking it looked. “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man,” the New York Giants linebacker wrote.

Now, a viral post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump responded to Abdul Carter through his Truth Social account. The X account FootballCravee shared a post saying, “President Donald Trump weighs in on the Abdul Carter post,” alongside a screenshot that appeared to resemble an official Truth Social post from Trump.

The screenshot read, “Abdul the FOOL - thats what people are calling him and they may be right. He’s got more posts about Jaxson Dart meeting the president than sacks on the field.”