Mike Evans injury update: What happened to the Buccaneers wide receiver?

Tampa bay Buccaneers said that legendary wide receiver has suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Detroit Lions. Evans went down hard in on a diving catch and injured his shoulder and head. He stayed on the ground and trainers and players surrounded him. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gives his touchdown ball to a fan during a game against the New York Jets.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Mike Evans is OUT for the remainder of today's game (concussion + shoulder),” Buccaneers Communications, the official fan communication account of the team, said on their X account.

The veteran wide receiver lay on the ground for several minutes, but he eventually got up and was able to walk off the field on his own. The 32-year-old was later carted off Ford Field in Detroit. It came as a massive shock for Tampa Bay fans, as Evans had returned on Week 7 after three weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

In his return, the persisting issues with his injuries resurfaced, with the wide receiver failing to complete even a single catch till the tragic moment in the second quarter on MNF. This season, he has played in three games for Tampa Bay, completing 26 receptions for 140 yards to go with one touchdown.

Emeka Egbuka's 'Praying' Moment Viral

Along with Mike Evans, one of the key players to also return to the Tampa Bay's active roster on Week 7 is fellow wide-receiver, Emeka Egbuka. After Evans' injury, a heartwarming moment involving Egbuka was shown on the broadcast, and went viral on social media.

As trainers attended to Evans on the field for a long time, Egbuka was seen praying by their side - a moment that touched the hearts of Buccaneers fans.

Emeka Egbuka had two reception for 22 yards as the Bucks trailed the Lions 13-9 at the time of this writing.