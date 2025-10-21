Search
Tue, Oct 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mike Evans injury update: What happened to the Buccaneers wide receiver?

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 21, 2025 06:32 am IST

Buccaneers' Mike Evans suffered a concussion and shoulder injury after a hard fall during Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Tampa bay Buccaneers said that legendary wide receiver has suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Detroit Lions. Evans went down hard in on a diving catch and injured his shoulder and head. He stayed on the ground and trainers and players surrounded him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gives his touchdown ball to a fan during a game against the New York Jets.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gives his touchdown ball to a fan during a game against the New York Jets.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Mike Evans is OUT for the remainder of today's game (concussion + shoulder),” Buccaneers Communications, the official fan communication account of the team, said on their X account.

The veteran wide receiver lay on the ground for several minutes, but he eventually got up and was able to walk off the field on his own. The 32-year-old was later carted off Ford Field in Detroit. It came as a massive shock for Tampa Bay fans, as Evans had returned on Week 7 after three weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

In his return, the persisting issues with his injuries resurfaced, with the wide receiver failing to complete even a single catch till the tragic moment in the second quarter on MNF. This season, he has played in three games for Tampa Bay, completing 26 receptions for 140 yards to go with one touchdown.

Emeka Egbuka's 'Praying' Moment Viral

Along with Mike Evans, one of the key players to also return to the Tampa Bay's active roster on Week 7 is fellow wide-receiver, Emeka Egbuka. After Evans' injury, a heartwarming moment involving Egbuka was shown on the broadcast, and went viral on social media.

Also read: Doug Martin cause of death: What happened to the ex-NFL Pro Bowler? Here's what we know

As trainers attended to Evans on the field for a long time, Egbuka was seen praying by their side - a moment that touched the hearts of Buccaneers fans.

Here's the viral moment:

Emeka Egbuka had two reception for 22 yards as the Bucks trailed the Lions 13-9 at the time of this writing.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Mike Evans injury update: What happened to the Buccaneers wide receiver?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On