Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini ‘were dating’, ex-NFL player makes shocking ‘baby’ claims: ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if…’

Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel and well-known NFL reporter Dianna Russini have found themselves at the heart of NFL rumors ever since Page Six published photos of the two together at a hotel in Arizona. Given that the duo are married to different people and have children, the intimate images quickly ignited speculation of an affair online, despite both Vrabel and Russini vehemently denying any romantic involvement.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are at the center of rumors after being seen together. An insider claims they are in a serious relationship, not an affair. (File Photos)

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Now, the situation has taken a dramatic turn after an NFL insider publicly asserted that Vrabel and Russini “were in a relationship,” rather than having an affair, while also making a startling comment regarding Russini’s child.

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‘They were dating,’ ex-NFL player recats to Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal

T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a former NFL wide receiver and a well-known figure in the industry, has recently disclosed that Mike and Dianna were not engaged in a covert affair but were, in fact, involved in a serious relationship. During his appearance on the Speakeasy YouTube show on May 6, 2026, Houshmandzadeh categorically rejected the narrative of an affair and claimed: "This wasn’t an affair. That's his girlfriend, they were dating... That’s a decision he made, and she also made."

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{{^usCountry}} The scandal took dramatic turn when TMZ released images from their private boat excursion in Tennessee from 2021, during which Dianna was expecting her first child, Michael. She is married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scandal took dramatic turn when TMZ released images from their private boat excursion in Tennessee from 2021, during which Dianna was expecting her first child, Michael. She is married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To exacerbate the situation, Houshmandzadeh suggested the provocative theory that the baby might belong to Mike. He remarked that it "wouldn’t surprise me" if the child “might” be Vrabel's. This speculation arises amidst ongoing rumors that Dianna named her firstborn Michael in honor of Mike, although TMZ has reported that her son was actually named after her brother, not the Patriots coach. Former coach Jason Brown makes similar claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To exacerbate the situation, Houshmandzadeh suggested the provocative theory that the baby might belong to Mike. He remarked that it "wouldn’t surprise me" if the child “might” be Vrabel's. This speculation arises amidst ongoing rumors that Dianna named her firstborn Michael in honor of Mike, although TMZ has reported that her son was actually named after her brother, not the Patriots coach. Former coach Jason Brown makes similar claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing of Houshmandzadeh's remarks has stirred a row. Recently, another person had also made comparable assertions amid the swirling affair rumors. In a discussion with former coach Jason Brown on his Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, the host conveyed his belief that Dianna was carrying Mike’s child during the boat trip, asserting that "no man" would spend time with a woman expecting another man’s child. He stated: “That’s gotta be Vrabel’s baby. Because no man is going to hang out with a seven/eight-month pregnant woman unless she’s carrying his baby. Again, when Vrabel is walking towards her or behind her or whatever, that picture right there, she turns around, and she’s pregnant. Again, just think for yourself as a man, if that’s not your baby, it’s like I’m doing a little secret rendezvous with a woman who’s carrying another man’s baby.” Inside Mike Vrabel and Diana Russini's personal lives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of Houshmandzadeh's remarks has stirred a row. Recently, another person had also made comparable assertions amid the swirling affair rumors. In a discussion with former coach Jason Brown on his Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, the host conveyed his belief that Dianna was carrying Mike’s child during the boat trip, asserting that "no man" would spend time with a woman expecting another man’s child. He stated: “That’s gotta be Vrabel’s baby. Because no man is going to hang out with a seven/eight-month pregnant woman unless she’s carrying his baby. Again, when Vrabel is walking towards her or behind her or whatever, that picture right there, she turns around, and she’s pregnant. Again, just think for yourself as a man, if that’s not your baby, it’s like I’m doing a little secret rendezvous with a woman who’s carrying another man’s baby.” Inside Mike Vrabel and Diana Russini's personal lives {{/usCountry}}

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Amidst the growing scrutiny, Vrabel and Russini have rejected any romantic angle after the Arizona hotel incident

In their private lives, Mike Vrabel has maintained a marriage with his wife, Jen, for almost thirty years and they have two sons, Tyler and Carter.

Similarly, Diana Russini is married to businessman Kevin Goldschmidt and they have two sons, Michael and Joey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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