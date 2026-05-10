Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel interview resurfaces online, sparks buzz, ‘Blatantly flaunting the entire time’

The resurfaced footage rapidly spread across social media as users started describing the interaction as “cringe” and “flirty.”

The clip shows an interviewer asking Russini, “Tell me something a man might do to get a woman in the mood.” Russini then promptly responds, “Kiss her! This is good advice for you guys.” Vrabel then jokingly adds, “I’m paying very close attention. I’m so excited.”

Russini, Vrabel, and seven other athletes participated in a Zoom game called "Barstool Feud," which was modelled after the popular game show "Family Feud."

An old interview with NFL reporter Dianna Russini and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has resurfaced, showing a “cringe” exchange between the duo during an interview segment. The viral video of the NFL insider's comment and Vrabel's reaction from an April 2020 Barstool Sports broadcast has surfaced on social media amid the cheating scandal.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers, wife dragged into Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini drama

New clip gains traction Vrabel and Russini’s dynamic has been making headlines ever since Page Six revealed controversial images of the NFL insider and the head coach. Social media users have since been digging up old videos and interactions between the two to find the residues of the relationship Russini and Vrabel had.

The Barstool interview is one such exchange among many others. A user on X wrote, “They were blatantly flaunting the entire time. They both deserve the dragging they’re receiving.”

Another user referred to the daily dump of new videos of Vrabel and Russini and wrote, “Just when you think, 'ok, today is the day. There literally can’t be anymore to share on this story, ' you’re wrong again.”

“Sports media clips like this just keep conversations entertaining and going viral across fan communities,” another commentator said on X criticizing the continuous pointing of old videos and interactions of Russini and Vrabel to keep the conversation going.

Read more: Mike Vrabel scandal: Why Patriots are backing coach amid Dianna Russini row

Since Page Six exclusively received images of Vrabel and Russini cuddling and spending time together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, in March, their relationship has been in the news.

Pictures of the couple cuddling up in a dimly lit New York City bar back in March 2020 were exclusively acquired by Page Six.

The two went on a private boat trip in Tennessee in June 2021, when Russini was around seven months pregnant, according to pictures and video that TMZ Sports published earlier this week. Two months later, she gave birth to Michael, her first son.

In the midst of the initial controversy, The Athletic, the New York Times sports publication where Russini was employed at the time, suspended their top writer and opened an investigation into her behavior. On April 14, she left the outlet.

Shortly before this year's NFL Draft on April 21, Vrabel, who is also married and has two sons with his wife of more than 25 years, Jen, spoke to a group of media about the incident for the first time.