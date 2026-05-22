Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini saga takes a new turn; NFL insider says it is ‘much sadder than anticipated’

The alleged controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini has quickly become a major talking point across NFL media circles after photos surfaced online reportedly showing the two — both married to other people — sharing what is described as personal and cozy moments.

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are in headlines ever since their photos emerged showing them together at a luxury resort in Arizona. (File Photos)

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Now, Ian Rapoport has weighed in on the situation, sharing his perspective on why the story has generated so much attention and whether anyone should actually be blamed for the controversy. The 46-year-old NFL journalist featured on Between the Tackles podcast and said, “I don’t blame the media. I really don’t because the public thirst is there.”

According to Rapoport, the media is not responsible for creating public intrigue around the topic, arguing instead that people themselves have become deeply curious and engaged in consuming every update related to it. “They’re feeding the beast,” he said.“

Dianna Russini stepped away from her duties at The Athletic after she and Mike Vrabel were reportedly seen together at a luxury resort in Arizona. The 46-year-old journalist also admitted feeling disappointed by the fallout and attention the situation has generated, saying it was something he never anticipated.

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{{^usCountry}} “Watching this play out in public is much sadder than I ever anticipated. I would not wish anybody to go through what everyone involved in this is going through,” said Rapoport. How the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Controversy Escalated Within Weeks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Watching this play out in public is much sadder than I ever anticipated. I would not wish anybody to go through what everyone involved in this is going through,” said Rapoport. How the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Controversy Escalated Within Weeks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy first emerged after the pair was photographed holding hands at an Arizona resort in April. The situation intensified later when Page Six published another set of photos that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini kissing inside a New York City bar in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy first emerged after the pair was photographed holding hands at an Arizona resort in April. The situation intensified later when Page Six published another set of photos that appeared to show Vrabel and Russini kissing inside a New York City bar in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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The New England Patriots coach also addressed the circulating photos, telling The New York Post, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

Dianna Russini also issued a statement that said, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Also read: Dianna Russini, husband take call on divorce amid Mike Vrabel scandal: ‘Had a great time…’

Another batch of photos released by TMZ allegedly captured 50-year-old Vrabel and 43-year-old Russini near the dock of a private boat rental business in Putnam County, Tennessee, in June 2021. During that period, Russini was expecting her first child with husband Kevin Goldschmidt.

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The pair later became parents to two sons, Michael, born in August 2021, and Joseph, born in October 2022. Even amid the growing speculation tied to the photos, both Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have continued to deny any romantic involvement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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