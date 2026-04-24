‘Mike Vrabel to take paternity test’: Bombshell update from ‘NFL insider’ gives new angle in Dianna Russini saga

The Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel saga took a sudden turn on Thursday after PageSix and TMZ published more photos of the two together - one at a New York City bar in 2020 and the other one at a casino in 2024. The former Athletic reporter's old tweets about her son only added fuel to the controversy.

‘DNA test’ rumors spark backlash

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday(AP)

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In recent days, a wave of online chatter has pushed an invasive and unverified theory into the spotlight - calls for a ‘DNA and paternity test’ linked to Russini’s young son. Even a so-called fake ‘NFL insider’ pushed these claims.

“BREAKING: Mike Vrabel ordered to take a paternity test as new information on affair with Dianna Russini leaks,” Wesley Steinberg posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} It is critical to be clear: These calls for a DNA test are baseless internet gossip. There is absolutely no evidence, legal or professional, to support the paternity speculation spreading on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is critical to be clear: These calls for a DNA test are baseless internet gossip. There is absolutely no evidence, legal or professional, to support the paternity speculation spreading on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The rumor appears to hinge on a coincidence: Russini named her son “Michael,” while Vrabel’s full name is Michael George Vrabel. Some online users have attempted to connect that detail with past timelines and resurfaced photos, building a narrative that has no factual basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rumor appears to hinge on a coincidence: Russini named her son “Michael,” while Vrabel’s full name is Michael George Vrabel. Some online users have attempted to connect that detail with past timelines and resurfaced photos, building a narrative that has no factual basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is important to note that Steinberg is not any NFL insider. Separating fact from online speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is important to note that Steinberg is not any NFL insider. Separating fact from online speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Journalistically, it is important to distinguish between confirmed developments and viral misinformation. Attaching paternity claims to a child, without any evidence, crosses into deeply personal territory and has not been supported by any credible reporting or investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Journalistically, it is important to distinguish between confirmed developments and viral misinformation. Attaching paternity claims to a child, without any evidence, crosses into deeply personal territory and has not been supported by any credible reporting or investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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No established outlet or official body has suggested any such link. The theory exists solely within online speculation.

What actually happened

The real controversy began when photos surfaced showing Russini and Vrabel together at a resort in late March, prompting widespread media attention just ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While both have denied any romantic wrongdoing, the images triggered significant fallout. Russini resigned from her role at The Athletic, while Vrabel remained in position as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Fallout within the NFL

Vrabel has since addressed his team, apologizing for the distraction and attempting to shift focus back to football operations and the upcoming draft. Behind the scenes, the organization has worked to contain the impact on the locker room.

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The coach will not be with the team for the third day of the draft. He is seeking counselling.

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the team said in a statement. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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