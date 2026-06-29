Miles Bridges trade: NBA insider raises fresh doubts over Jalen Green’s ‘long term’ future in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns’ latest trade has sparked fresh questions about the team’s long-term plans. Shortly after news broke that Phoenix had acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets, NBA insider Brett Siegel shared his thoughts on what the move could mean for Jalen Green. In a post on X on June 28, 2026, Siegel suggested that Green may no longer be viewed as a key part of the Suns’ future as the franchise continues to reshape its roster and build flexibility for another major move.

Jalen Green’s future in doubt after Suns' move

Miles Bridges trade: Insider raises big red flag on Jalen Green’s ‘long-term’ Suns future Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Reacting to the deal, Siegel wrote: “After this Miles Bridges trade and opening up access to their draft picks for the next four years in other trades, I’m starting to believe Jalen Green’s long-term future isn’t in Phoenix. This is a team that is positioning itself for a big move, whether it’s now or in months.”

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{{^usCountry}} His comments were not based on any direct statement from the Suns. Instead, they reflected how Phoenix’s recent moves look from the outside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comments were not based on any direct statement from the Suns. Instead, they reflected how Phoenix’s recent moves look from the outside. {{/usCountry}}

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The Suns have been active in reshaping their roster. Bringing in Bridges gives them another proven scorer and versatile forward. At the same time, the front office has also gained more flexibility with future draft assets, creating additional options if another star player becomes available.

That is why Siegel believes Phoenix may still have bigger plans ahead. If the Suns decide to chase another high-profile player, Green could become one of their most valuable trade pieces because of his age, upside and scoring ability.

Also Read:Jaylen Brown trade: NBA insider reveals fresh intel on Celtics star's future; ‘sense of purpose…’

Miles Bridges trade reshapes Suns plans

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According to reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania and other outlets, the Hornets sent Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to Phoenix.

In return, Charlotte received Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and an unprotected 2033 first-round pick.

The deal reportedly helps Phoenix reduce its luxury-tax bill while adding a player the franchise had previously shown interest in pursuing. Bridges brings scoring and experience to a team that is still trying to strengthen its roster after several major changes over the past year.

For Charlotte, the move fits into a broader rebuilding effort. The Hornets added veteran wings, gained future draft value and created more financial flexibility as they continue building around younger players.

Also Read:Will Norman Powell take a pay cut after Giannis trade? Ex-NBA stars weigh in amid Miami Heat roster chaos

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While there is no indication that a Jalen Green trade is close, Siegel’s post highlights the growing belief that Phoenix may not be finished making moves. For now, Green remains on the roster, but the Suns’ latest trade has added another layer of intrigue to what could be a busy offseason.