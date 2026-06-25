Jaylen Brown trade: NBA insider reveals fresh intel on Celtics star's future; ‘sense of purpose…’
Jaylen Brown has faced growing scrutiny after reports that the Celtics discussed trading him to the Bucks before Giannis moved to the Heat.
Rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown continue to intensify, with the Celtics star frequently mentioned in trade speculations even after the team’s unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Brown trade close to happening?
During ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage on Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics have entered active trade conversations involving the five-time All-Star.
Charania noted that Boston has already been in contact with several teams expressing interest in the star player, while league executives around the NBA believe the organization is operating with “a sense of purpose,” indicating a focused and intentional strategy behind their discussions.
That, however, does not indicate that a deal is close to happening.
The ESPN journalist also pointed out that Brown’s supermax contract, worth around $183 million over the next three seasons, could make any potential trade discussions more complex.
He further added that “the urgency from either side could change as the weeks go on.”
Stevens addresses Brown situation
The 29-year-old has been under increased scrutiny ever since reports emerged that the Boston Celtics had explored including him in trade conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually being moved to the Miami Heat.
Celtics coach, Brad Stevens, addressed the situation, saying he had spoken directly with Brown before the reports became public. “We certainly wanted to be as proactive and up-front with that as possible,” he said. “I thought we had really good, candid conversations.”
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Stevens also described Brown as “a big part of us,” though he stopped short of guaranteeing the star forward’s long-term future in Boston.
Opposing teams show interest
Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix noted that discussions involving Brown have continued into Tuesday, with some initiated by opposing teams and others originating from Boston itself.
“They are hunting a big man. “And they are willing to trade [Brown] to get it.,” an NBA executive told Mannix.
Around the league, multiple teams have already been linked to the speculation, with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks among those mentioned.
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The SI journalist also pointed to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible theoretical landing spot, but only if Cleveland were ever open to discussing Evan Mobley, something there is currently no sign of, especially given his status as a former Defensive Player of the Year.
For now, Brown remains with the Boston Celtics, but the ongoing trade chatter around him shows no signs of slowing down.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More