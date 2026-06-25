Jaylen Brown trade: NBA insider reveals fresh intel on Celtics star's future; ‘sense of purpose…’

That, however, does not indicate that a deal is close to happening.

Charania noted that Boston has already been in contact with several teams expressing interest in the star player, while league executives around the NBA believe the organization is operating with “a sense of purpose,” indicating a focused and intentional strategy behind their discussions.

During ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage on Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics have entered active trade conversations involving the five-time All-Star.

Rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown continue to intensify, with the Celtics star frequently mentioned in trade speculations even after the team’s unsuccessful pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The ESPN journalist also pointed out that Brown’s supermax contract, worth around $183 million over the next three seasons, could make any potential trade discussions more complex.

He further added that “the urgency from either side could change as the weeks go on.”

Stevens addresses Brown situation The 29-year-old has been under increased scrutiny ever since reports emerged that the Boston Celtics had explored including him in trade conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually being moved to the Miami Heat.

Celtics coach, Brad Stevens, addressed the situation, saying he had spoken directly with Brown before the reports became public. “We certainly wanted to be as proactive and up-front with that as possible,” he said. “I thought we had really good, candid conversations.”

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Stevens also described Brown as “a big part of us,” though he stopped short of guaranteeing the star forward’s long-term future in Boston.

Opposing teams show interest Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix noted that discussions involving Brown have continued into Tuesday, with some initiated by opposing teams and others originating from Boston itself.

“They are hunting a big man. “And they are willing to trade [Brown] to get it.,” an NBA executive told Mannix.

Around the league, multiple teams have already been linked to the speculation, with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks among those mentioned.

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The SI journalist also pointed to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible theoretical landing spot, but only if Cleveland were ever open to discussing Evan Mobley, something there is currently no sign of, especially given his status as a former Defensive Player of the Year.

For now, Brown remains with the Boston Celtics, but the ongoing trade chatter around him shows no signs of slowing down.