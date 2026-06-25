Austin Reaves contract: Lakers star’s girlfriend reveals BTS moment he learned of $185M renewal deal

Austin Reaves is set to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future. Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract. (Getty Images via AFP) According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the former undrafted guard has agreed to a four-year maximum contract worth $185 million, solidifying his long-term future with the franchise. "Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to return to the franchise, with a player option for the final season in 2029-30. Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for the new max deal,” reported Charania.

Reaves appears to be overjoyed after landing his maximum contract extension, and a glimpse into his current mindset has now come from someone within his inner circle. Reeves’ girlfriend shares BTS moment Austin Reaves’s girlfriend, Jenna Barber, gave fans a look at how he reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. She captioned it, “ Behind the scenes.” According to Barber’s posts, Reaves was spending time on a golf course when he found out that the Lakers were prepared to offer him a four-year maximum contract worth $185 million. The snap showed the 28-year-old star was lying beside a fairway bunker with his hands on his head, seemingly stunned by the magnitude of the deal.