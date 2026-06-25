Austin Reaves contract: Lakers star’s girlfriend reveals BTS moment he learned of $185M renewal deal
Austin Reaves faced uncertainty about future after opting out of his $14.9M player option, putting him on course to enter unrestricted free agency next month.
Austin Reaves is set to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the former undrafted guard has agreed to a four-year maximum contract worth $185 million, solidifying his long-term future with the franchise.
"Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to return to the franchise, with a player option for the final season in 2029-30. Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for the new max deal,” reported Charania.
Reaves appears to be overjoyed after landing his maximum contract extension, and a glimpse into his current mindset has now come from someone within his inner circle.
Reeves’ girlfriend shares BTS moment
Austin Reaves’s girlfriend, Jenna Barber, gave fans a look at how he reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. She captioned it, “ Behind the scenes.”
According to Barber’s posts, Reaves was spending time on a golf course when he found out that the Lakers were prepared to offer him a four-year maximum contract worth $185 million.
The snap showed the 28-year-old star was lying beside a fairway bunker with his hands on his head, seemingly stunned by the magnitude of the deal.
Barber added another story featuring a photoshopped image of Reaves surrounded by stacks of cash alongside the headline, "$185M / 4YR."
Celebrating the moment, she captioned the post, "Our place!!!" and added three purple heart emojis.
Future was up in air
Until the reports from Wednesday. Reaves faced uncertainty regarding his long-term future in the league. After opting out of his $14.9 million player option, he was on track to enter unrestricted free agency next month.
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After entering the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Wichita State in 2021, Reaves has rapidly transformed himself into one of the most important pieces of the Purple and Gold’s current core and future plans.
Reaves’ career rise
He enjoyed his first major breakthrough during the 2022 season, when he averaged 13 points per game while making 22 starts.Since then, his development has accelerated significantly.
His rise continued last season, when he posted career-best numbers by averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.
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Over the past two seasons, he has averaged more than 20 points per game while also recording over five assists per contest.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More