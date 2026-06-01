Mitchell Robinson injury update: What Knicks coach said about his Game 1 status for NBA Finals vs Spurs

The New York Knicks are aiming to end a championship drought that stretches back to 1973 as they prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

New York Knicks #23 Mitchell Robinson’s fractured right pinkie finger news surfaced on Thursday.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

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San Antonio earned its place on the league’s biggest stage after edging the Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought seven-game series, led by the stellar play of Victor Wembanyama.

With the NBA Finals set to tip off on June 3, the Knicks are facing an untimely injury concern.

The news of Mitchell Robinson’s fractured right pinkie finger surfaced on Thursday and the absence of a recovery timeline led many to believe his availability for the NBA Finals was in serious doubt, particularly after he underwent surgery a day later.

Latest on Mitchell Robinson’s recovery after surgery

Despite the setback, the 28-year-old reportedly intends to suit up for the championship series and plans to manage the injury with a protective brace rather than miss any games.

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{{^usCountry}} ESPN's injury report still lists Robinson, but his designation as day-to-day is an encouraging sign for New York. It suggests the Knicks center is expected to recover quickly and could be available, or close to full strength, by the time the NBA Finals tip off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ESPN's injury report still lists Robinson, but his designation as day-to-day is an encouraging sign for New York. It suggests the Knicks center is expected to recover quickly and could be available, or close to full strength, by the time the NBA Finals tip off. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Knicks head coach Mike Brown said on Sunday that Robinson has already resumed individual basketball activities, with his injured hand protected by a brace as he continues working his way back toward full availability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Knicks head coach Mike Brown said on Sunday that Robinson has already resumed individual basketball activities, with his injured hand protected by a brace as he continues working his way back toward full availability. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He did some individual stuff,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said when asked if Robinson had resumed on-court drills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He did some individual stuff,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said when asked if Robinson had resumed on-court drills. {{/usCountry}}

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The development represents a positive step in Robinson’s recovery. Just a day earlier, he was unable to participate in practice after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal, the bone that links the wrist to the pinky finger.

Medical clearance to determine Game 1 availability

While Brown did not provide a specific target date for Robinson’s return, he emphasized that the Knicks big man will need approval from the team's medical personnel before being cleared to play in the championship series.

“I do know that the medical group has to tell me he can go out there for sure,” the coach said and clarified that no decision has been made regarding whether the center will be ready to start Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs.

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Also read: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs get positive update from NBA legend ahead of Finals

The exact cause of the Knicks #23 center right pinkie injury remains unknown. Brown previously said the injury was neither sustained during Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers nor in practice.

Robinson logged 18 minutes and scored eight points in New York’s series-clinching 130-93 victory.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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