MLB All-Star Game voting: How does it work and when will final team be announced?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game, set for July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, hosted by the Atlanta Braves, features a fan voting process to select starting players, with pitchers and reserves chosen by players and the Commissioner's Office. Fans can vote for eight starting position players and a designated hitter in each league, with the first round of voting running from June 4 to June 26.

The top vote-getter in each league becomes a starter automatically and the two players at the infield positions and six outfielders advance to the second phase of voting. The voting runs from June 30 to July 2, with winners getting starting spots. If the top vote-getter is an outfielder, then four players advance to fill the final two spots.

Voting process for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game voting determines the starting position players (excluding pitchers) for the American League (AL) and National League (NL) teams, each comprising 34 players (20 position players, 14 pitchers). The process is split into two phases:

Phase 1 (June 4–June 26, 2025)

How it Works: Fans vote for AL and NL starters at each position (one player per infield position, three outfielders, one designated hitter). Voting opened on June 4 at noon ET and runs through June 26 at noon ET.

Fans can vote up to five times every 24 hours via MLB.com/vote, all 30 MLB club sites, the MLB App, or the MLB Ballpark App. An additional daily vote is available through the Konami eBaseball™: MLB Pro Spirit mobile app.

Fans can write in one player per position not listed on the ballot, but only once per ballot.

The top vote-getter in each league automatically secures a starting spot. The top two vote-getters at each position (top six for outfielders) advance to Phase 2, with results revealed on June 26 at 6 PM ET on MLB Network. If an outfielder leads the league, only the next four outfielders advance.

Phase 2 (June 30–July 2, 2025)

How it works: Fans vote among the Phase 1 finalists to select the remaining starters (one per position, three outfielders). Voting runs from June 30 at noon ET to July 2 at noon ET, with fans limited to one vote per 24 hours on MLB platforms.

Winners are announced on July 2 at 7 PM ET on ESPN, forming the starting lineups (eight position players plus a DH per league).

The remaining 23 players per team (14 pitchers, 9 reserves) are selected via player ballots (17 AL, 16 NL players) and Commissioner’s Office choices (6 AL, 8 NL). Starting pitchers and DHs (for NL) are determined solely by player ballots and the Commissioner’s Office.

If a voted starter cannot play, the player with the next-most fan votes from Phase 2 replaces them. The Commissioner’s Office fills the reserve spot.

Team announcement dates

Phase 1 finalists: Top two vote-getters per position (top six outfielders) announced on June 26, 2025, at 6 PM ET on MLB Network.

Starting lineups: Phase 2 winners, comprising the eight starting position players and DH for each league, will be announced on July 2, 2025, at 7 PM ET on ESPN.

Full rosters: Complete 34-player rosters, including pitchers and reserves, announced on July 6, 2025, at 5 PM ET.

Managers: Dave Roberts (Los Angeles Dodgers, NL) and Aaron Boone (New York Yankees, AL) will manage the 2025 All-Star teams, following their 2024 pennant wins.

The 95th MLB All-Star Game airs on FOX at 8 PM ET on July 15, 2025, with a $640,000 bonus pool split among the winning team’s 34 players ($20,000 each).