NBA Finals Game 1 highlights: Pacers shock Thunder with epic comeback, led by Haliburton’s clutch shot

Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 111-110 victory in a thrilling Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday. The game came down to the wire, with Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton hitting a game-winning shot with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock. Trailing by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, Indiana staged a massive comeback, marking the third 15-point fourth-quarter rally in NBA Finals history since 1971. Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers is defended by Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game One of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, (Getty Images via AFP)

Haliburton was the standout for the Pacers, contributing 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. His performance has sparked early Finals MVP buzz. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with an impressive 32 points.

“That’s a really good team," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. "Credit them for not only tonight but their run. They've had so many games like that that have seemed improbable. And they just play with a great spirit and they keep coming. They keep playing.”

Also Read: Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell turns up for NBA Finals game wearing sister Megan's new WNBA jersey

Game 1 highlights -