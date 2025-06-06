NBA Finals Game 1 highlights: Pacers shock Thunder with epic comeback, led by Haliburton’s clutch shot
Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left helped Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 111-110 victory in a thrilling Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday. The game came down to the wire, with Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton hitting a game-winning shot with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock. Trailing by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, Indiana staged a massive comeback, marking the third 15-point fourth-quarter rally in NBA Finals history since 1971.
Haliburton was the standout for the Pacers, contributing 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. His performance has sparked early Finals MVP buzz. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with an impressive 32 points.
“That’s a really good team," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. "Credit them for not only tonight but their run. They've had so many games like that that have seemed improbable. And they just play with a great spirit and they keep coming. They keep playing.”
Game 1 highlights -
- Tyrese Haliburton: Haliburton nailed a game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. His clutch basket finished a huge comeback, with Haliburton contributing 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. His cool-headed play has fans talking about him as a Finals MVP contender. “Man, basketball's fun,” Haliburton said. “Winning is fun.”
- Pacers' comeback: Trailing 98-83 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Pacers staged a stunning rally. This comeback ranks among the most significant in NBA Finals history.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performance: The Thunder’s star guard poured in 32 points, including critical buckets that gave his team a six-point lead in the final minutes.
- Alex Caruso' highlight: Alex Caruso electrified fans with a standout coast-to-coast play. The 31-year-old Thunder guard snatched a defensive rebound, raced down the court, and finished with a tough and-1 layup, drawing a foul. The moment went viral on social media.