Alex Caruso's new wardrobe look sends fans into meltdown as Oklahoma City Thunder face Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder are featuring in their first NBA Finals since 2012, and have been turned heads with Alex Caruso’s pregame energy. On Wednesday, when they media was allowed, the 31-year-old was wearing his trademark white headband, but it was also pulled ober his hoodie. Alex Caruso during a media interaction.(Twitter)

He also had his dead serious trademark look, which is also unitentionally hilarious.

Reacting to his fashion choice, fans on social media went into a state of meltdown. Here are the reactions:

Caruso joined Thunder from Chicago Bulls in a trade for Josh Giddey, and since then has been the team’s spine. He averages 8.8 points adn 2.5 assists per game inthe postseason and has the job to eguard the opposition side’s best perimeter players. Meanwhile in the regular season, he got 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game across 54 appearances.

Speaking on his side’s journey to the finals, he said, “Yeah, I mean, that's the beautiful thing for us is it doesn't really change, like some of the schemes and stuff might change. But for us, like the basics is the basics, and that's what we've been good at all year, why we've had so much success. So a lot of that will just lean on to continue going into the finals.”

He added, “Just because you know what you're going to get. Everybody on any given night. You know, one of the great things about this team is like each individual is a great competitor. And then together we're a great unit that competes together. So when you got guys that you know what you're going to get from them, you know they're going to compete, you know, they going to play hard and play for the team. It just makes it easy to fall in line and do your job.”

“You know, getting into the NBA Finals is no easy task. Especially coming out of the West, you know, we've played MVPs and all NBA guys, great teams, great defenses. So you definitely feel, you know, accomplished in, proud of the things that you've been able to do, but the ultimate goal is to hold the trophy at the end. We haven't really done that last thing yet.”