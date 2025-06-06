‘Man it’s fun': Tyrese Haliburton after lifting Pacers with clutch show vs Thunder in NBA Finals Game 1

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton delivered another postseason masterpiece in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, sinking a dramatic last-second shot to secure a stunning comeback victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers' win in Game 1(Getty Images via AFP)

Trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Pacers clawed back, with Haliburton’s heroics sealing an improbable road win.

Haliburton’s game-winning shot capped a resilient effort for Indiana, which overcame OKC’s dominance for most of the night. The Thunder controlled the pace early, but the Pacers stayed within striking distance, fueled by Haliburton’s clutch playmaking.

Read More: Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell turns up for NBA Finals game wearing sister Megan's new WNBA jersey

His buzzer-beater electrified the crowd and handed Indiana a 1-0 series lead. He had a double-double: 14 points (6/13 FG, 2/7 3P) and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes, with 6 assists and a +12 plus-minus, showcasing his all-around impact.

In his postgame interview, Haliburton radiated joy, capturing the moment perfectly: “Basketball is just pure fun, man. Nothing beats winning like this."

As the Pacers eye a 2-0 lead in Game 2 on Saturday, Haliburton’s late-game magic remains the focal point. His ability to deliver under pressure—evident in his 46.2% FG and 28.6% 3P in Game 1 poses a challenge for OKC’s defense, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Pacers turned the ball over 25 times, trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter against a team with the best home record in the NBA and had no answers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the NBA MVP who led all scorers with 38 points.

“We've had lots of experience in these kinds of games,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

“That’s a really good team," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. "Credit them for not only tonight but their run. They've had so many games like that that have seemed improbable. And they just play with a great spirit and they keep coming. They keep playing.”