NBA Finals schedule: When is Game 1 and where can you stream it? Channel and other details

The NBA Finals are set! The Oklahoma City Thunder will play against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers made it to the Finals after beating the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to win the Eastern Conference. (Getty Images via AFP)

During the regular season, the Thunder won both games they played against the Pacers. Game 1 of the Finals starts on June 5, Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

NBA Finals game schedule:

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder – Thu, June 5 – 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder – Sun, June 8 – 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers – Wed, June 11 – 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers – Fri, June 13 – 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder – Mon, June 16 – 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers – Thu, June 19 – 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 7: Pacers at Thunder – Sun, June 22 – 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

How they got here

Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Pacers vs. Knicks

Game 1: Pacers 138, Knicks 135 (OT)

Game 2: Pacers 114, Knicks 109

Game 3: Knicks 106, Pacers 100

Game 4: Pacers 130, Knicks 121

Game 5: Knicks 111, Pacers 94

Game 6: Pacers 125, Knicks 108

Pacers win series 4–2

Western Conference

Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 88

Game 2: Thunder 118, Timberwolves 103

Game 3: Timberwolves 143, Thunder 101

Game 4: Thunder 128, Timberwolves 126

Game 5: Thunder 124, Timberwolves 94

Thunder win series 4–1

Conference Semifinals

East

Pacers vs. Cavaliers – Pacers win series 4–1

Knicks vs. Celtics – Knicks win series 4–2

West

Thunder vs. Nuggets – Thunder win series 4–3

Timberwolves vs. Warriors – Timberwolves win series 4–1

First Round Results

East

Cavaliers beat Heat – 4–0

Celtics beat Magic – 4–1

Knicks beat Pistons – 4–2

Pacers beat Bucks – 4–1

West

Thunder beat Grizzlies – 4–0

Warriors beat Rockets – 4–3

Timberwolves beat Lakers – 4–1

Nuggets beat Clippers – 4–3

How to watch the match ?

Fans can watch playoff games on these channels on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV. You can also stream games using Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.