NBA offseason's 6 defining moments and trades that could impact 2025 season

The NBA offseason has always been an unpredictable time. From the New York Knicks-Minnesota Timberwolves exchange on the eve of media day to Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks just before training camp, the time is bound to be full of shocks and jolts. Former Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9(AP)

Carrying on the spirit, here are the top six moves that happened this offseason, as ranked by SB Nation:

The Hawks’ draft trade back with the Pelicans

Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, who didn’t the Hawks pick up this offseason? A perfect complement to their Jalen Johnson-Trae Young duo, landing the New Orleans Pelicans’ unprotected 2026 first-round pick was just the cherry on top of a pile of cake. And all of this came at the cost of trading down 10 spots for this season. With a solid big three in their pocket, the Hawks could well win a playoff series or two while they’re at it.

The Magic’s Desmond Bane trade

In need of reforming their weak shooting, the Magic made the wise decision of picking Desmond Bane, a shooter known for his ability to defend, in exchange for four first-round picks, including the Suns’ 2026 pick, to Memphis. With Paul Banchero and Franz Wagner already in their pocket, the team now has a strong chance at the least.

The Nuggets’ Cam Johnson trade

The Denver Nuggets scored an ace by trading an unprotected 2032 first-round pick and Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson. A tall shooter with a lack of any serious injuries, Johnson was one of the league’s most efficient players last season. In addition, they also traded for Jonas Valanciunas to back up Jokic, signed a knockdown shooter in Tim Hardaway Jr., and brought back the glue guy from their 2023 championship run in Bruce Brown. This move might just put a title win on the map for the Nuggets.

The Rockets’ Kevin Durant trade

Already ranked as the No. 2 seed in the West last season thanks to a strong and young defense core, the Houston Rockets were now in desperate need of building up their shooting abilities. Enter Kevin Durant. For an incredibly reasonable agreement, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick were traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Durant, who will fill the gaps to make the Rockets a championship-ready team.

The Thunder’s Chet Holmgren extension

Following their recent title win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams both managed to secure highly lucrative contract extension deals from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chet Holmgren’s max extension, however, is a straight 25 percent of the salary cap deal, implying that he won’t get a raise if he makes All-NBA or wins Defensive Player of the Year next season, as reported by SB Nation. In addition, the team will also manage to avoid paying luxury tax and attached aprons for a few more years.

The Clippers’ depth moves

Over the summer, Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and John Collins were added to the Clippers’ roster with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac still forming the core of the team. What was once viewed as a huge mistake in letting veteran Paul George walk away in free agency last year has now proved to be a calculated decision to pick depth over aging players. As a result, the team managed to win 50 games and competed against the Nuggets during Game 7 of the first-round this past season.

By Stuti Gupta