New twist in Anthony Edwards child support battle as Ayesha Howard accuses him of hiding assets

The legal battle between Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard has faced another twist. This time, the issue centers on fresh legal claims that could significantly affect the ongoing child support case. Anthony Edward faces a new set of allegations from Ayesha Howards, who has claimed that an incomplete record was presented in the court.

Anthony Edwards said that Ayesha Howard hasn’t completed paperwork granting her full custody of their daughter, Aubri, born October 2024.(X/ @theantedwards_, Instagram/@little.ms.golden)

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Howard has claimed that certain financial aspects were kept out of view in court.

Howard claim that Edwards intentionally hid assets

As per Ayesha Howard’s new filing in Los Angeles county, the “newly discovered evidence” was brought under notice. As per the documents submitted to the court, she believed that Edwards owned a steady business and financial footprint in California for years, despite his claims in court under oath. "This newly discovered evidence demonstrates that Respondent maintained a business, financial, contractual, and economic presence in California for approximately six years satisfying the minimum contact and purposeful availment doctrine for an out of state parent and nexus to support obligation in a child support proceeding," , the filing had read.

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{{^usCountry}} Her claim points towards an LCC, AE Five Enterprises, a Beverly Hills bank account and trademarks. It also stated that Edwards has professional ties to companies based in California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her claim points towards an LCC, AE Five Enterprises, a Beverly Hills bank account and trademarks. It also stated that Edwards has professional ties to companies based in California. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Howard claims that the player “"intentionally omitted and concealed long-standing financial California-based assets and financial activities at the onset of these California proceedings in an effort to evade personal jurisdiction and child support obligations." . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Howard claims that the player “"intentionally omitted and concealed long-standing financial California-based assets and financial activities at the onset of these California proceedings in an effort to evade personal jurisdiction and child support obligations." . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case dates back to September 2024 when Edwards filed a paternity motion case which confirmed that he was Aubrey’s father. A court ruling indicates California lacks jurisdiction, shifting momentum toward Georgia courts. Edwards also reportedly states he does not seek custody or visitation rights. By April 2025, he had agreed to grant Howard full custody of the child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case dates back to September 2024 when Edwards filed a paternity motion case which confirmed that he was Aubrey’s father. A court ruling indicates California lacks jurisdiction, shifting momentum toward Georgia courts. Edwards also reportedly states he does not seek custody or visitation rights. By April 2025, he had agreed to grant Howard full custody of the child. {{/usCountry}}

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Did Anthony paid Ayesha a lump sum of $1 million

Amid the legal battle, a narrative that has been shaping debates online has appeared which states that Edwards has paid Howard a lump sum of $1 million that will cover 18 years of child support. However, the claim was outrightly denied by Howard, ”There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,”.

Howard claimed in her public statement the basis of her demands from Anthony, “I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders,”. She also stated, “I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I've endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards”.

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The battle has been stretched across multiple states and no final conclusion has been drawn as of yet.

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