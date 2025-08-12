Anthony Edwards accuses ex Ayesha Howard of demanding $500K and public apology amid custody battle

Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard, allegedly demanded $500,000 and a public apology from the NBA player in their court fight, according to Us Weekly. Anthony Edwards said that Ayesha Howard hasn’t completed paperwork granting her full custody of their daughter, Aubri, born October 2024.(X/ @theantedwards_, Instagram/@little.ms.golden)

Edwards, 24, said in court papers filed on August 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court that Howard, 38, has not completed the paperwork giving her full legal and physical custody of their daughter, Aubri, born in October 2024.

The court gave Howard sole custody and told both sides to put it into an agreement on May 20.

Howard said Edwards’ team sent her an agreement with a clause that would stop her from speaking badly about him publicly. It also said she could not post photos of their daughter. She said she never agreed to those terms. Edwards’ team said they later removed the clause, but Howard then made more demands.

Ayesha Howard demands for a public apology

Edwards said his ex wants a public apology from him to be posted “on all of his official social media platforms, publicly retracting all false and defamatory or misleading statements made about her during” the court fight and “affirming her integrity and her role as a mother of their daughter.” He said Howard also asked for $500,000 in damages. Edwards’ team said Howard will not sign the papers without these demands.

In the court papers, Edwards said he is still paying legal fees to defend himself.

Ayesha allegedly issued a clarification for asking for half a million dollars. She said, “I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders. I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I’ve endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards.”

This situation between the two has been going on for a long time. It all started when Aubri was born. Edwards began the fight by asking Lil Baby’s ex to take a paternity test to prove he was the father. The NBA player has made it clear that he did not want to be the child’s father for a while, according to HotNewHipHop.