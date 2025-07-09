Shine Tom Chacko issues public apology to Vincy Aloshious over misconduct claims: ‘If you were hurt, I am sorry’

Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious seem to have buried the hatchet. After accusing him of misbehaving with her on set after taking drugs, Vincy told the press on Tuesday that she ‘respects’ Shine now for taking accountability for his actions. Shine publicly apologised to Vincy at the press meet. Shine Tom Chacko was accused of taking drugs and behaving inappropriately by Vincy Aloshious.

Shine Tom Chacko apologises to Vincy Aloshious

Shine and Vincy were promoting their upcoming film Soothravakyam in Puthukad, Thrissur, on Tuesday when the press asked the actors if they had any issues with each other. Shine replied, “Do you see any problems between us by looking at us?” stating that there are no issues, while Vincy replied with a resounding “No.”

She even claimed that Shine was the first person she talked to about becoming an actor. So, when she got the opportunity to work with him, she felt that she was “working and sharing space with someone (she) admired.” Vincy said it was “unexpected” to see Shine then allegedly use drugs on set. Shine then apologised to her and said, “I too did not expect it. If you were hurt, then I am sorry.”

Vincy also stated that she has “more respect” for Shine now that she has seen a “change” in him and that he has taken accountability for his actions.

The issue between Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious

In April this year, Vincy filed a complaint against Shine in the Film Chamber, alleging inappropriate behaviour on sets while under the influence of drugs. She also approached the Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) over the issue, but she did not file a police complaint.

Incidentally, Shine was arrested and released on bail a while after that in a drugs case after he fled from a hotel when the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team was carrying out a raid. He was booked under sections 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to PTI.