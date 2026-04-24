NFL Draft: Mike Vrabel unlikely to resign amid Dianna Russini saga; Patriots share big update

Mike Vrabel's immediate resignation is unlikely. The New England Patriots issued a statement, backing their head coach, soon after new photos showing the 50-year-old with NFL reporter Dianna Russini were published. It was announced that Vrabel will hold a press conference just ahead of the NFL's Draft's first day - on April 23.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While several fans speculated if Vrabel is going to announce his resignation, the Patriots' statement indicates otherwise. The team said Thursday that they're being respectful of his personal life and support him seeking counseling and not being with the team for Day 3 of the NFL draft.

Patriots back Mike Vrabel

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being," the team said in a statement released before the first round of the draft. "Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.” Mike Vrabel addresses Dianna Russini photos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.” Mike Vrabel addresses Dianna Russini photos {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Vrabel said at a news conference earlier this week that he’s had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff, team officials and players, following the publication of the photos by the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel said at a news conference earlier this week that he’s had “difficult conversations with people I care about,” including his family, his coaching staff, team officials and players, following the publication of the photos by the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The photos of Vrabel and Russini were taken in Sedona before the annual NFL meetings that began in Phoenix on March 29, according to the Post. The NFL has said it is not investigating Vrabel’s behavior. Vrabel and Russini are both married. Russini resigned from The Athletic last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photos of Vrabel and Russini were taken in Sedona before the annual NFL meetings that began in Phoenix on March 29, according to the Post. The NFL has said it is not investigating Vrabel’s behavior. Vrabel and Russini are both married. Russini resigned from The Athletic last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, PageSix published a photo of Vrabel and Russini at a New York City bar in 2020. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two were even seen kissing. TMZ Sports, meanwhile, released photos showing the coach and reporter at a casino in 2024.

The Patriots entered the draft holding 11 picks. That includes the Super Bowl runner-up’s one scheduled pick (No. 31) in Thursday’s first round. They have one pick each in rounds 2 and 3 on Friday.

But the bulk of their selections will be on Saturday when Vrabel won't be in the draft room. That’s when they are scheduled to select twice in the fourth round, once in the fifth, four times in the sixth and once in the seventh round.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON