Nick Lodolo injury update: What happened to Reds star's pitching hand? Here's what we know

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo left the game against the Chicago Cubs at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Monday, owing to what appeared to be a problem with his pitching hand. Although the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed, reports suggested that it could be a blister. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

CBS Sports reported that as Lodolo left the field on Monday, the team's trainer was examining his pitching hand, which suggested that the pitcher could have had a blister. An official update from the Cincinnati Reds is expected to come after the game.

Here's the moment Lodolo leaves the field on the 2nd inning. The Reds technical staff can be seen here examining Lodolo's pitching hand. He then walks off the field, leaving the already taxed Reds bullpen with the onus of covering over seven innings left tonight.

Lodolo is a key member of the Reds' pitching unit, and much of the pitching duty for Cincinnati is handled by the 27-year-old. His departure, after pitching only 1.2 innings, is a cause for concern for the Reds fans.

Social Media Reacts

The injury to Lodolo sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with Reds fans lamenting his departure and looking ahead to a tough night for Cincinnati at the bullpen in Chicago.

