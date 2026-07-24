Nicolás Otamendi family, net worth: All on Argentina defender's wife and kids as he announces international retirement

Argentina’s seasoned defender Nicolás Otamendi has formally declared his retirement from international soccer, marking the conclusion of a career that included participation in four World Cup tournaments.

Nicolás Otamendi played key roles in Argentina's victories in the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa América. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

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Otamendi, 38,departs with an international record of 139 caps for Argentina since his debut in 2009. Over the course of his career, he played a crucial role in some of the national team’s most significant accomplishments.

Otamendi was vital to Argentina’s successful 2022 World Cup campaign, aiding in the achievement of the nation’s third World Cup title. He also played a key part in the team’s triumphs in the Copa América in both 2021 and 2024.

Nicolás Otamendi bids farewell to Argentina national team

"Today I find myself writing the hardest words of my entire career," Otamendi stated on Instagram. “I bid farewell to the Argentina national team, but I am immensely proud to have represented my country. Whilst titles go down in history, the love for these colors lasts a lifetime."

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Expressing gratitude to his supporters, he said, “Thank you, Argentina. Thank you for letting me fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion and of wearing the most beautiful shirt in the world.”

A look at Nicolás Otamendi's career

Beyond his international career, Otamendi enjoyed a 16-year tenure in Europe, featuring spells at FC Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, and Benfica. Throughout his time abroad, he secured 21 significant titles, nine of which were won with Manchester City from 2015 to 2020.

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Currently, Otamendi is a player for River Plate in Argentina, having joined the club earlier this year after departing Benfica as a free agent. His contract with River Plate extends until 2027.

Nicolas Otamendi's net worth

As of 2026, Nicolas Otamendi's estimated net worth stands at $15 million, according several reports. The majority of this wealth has been accumulated through his professional football career, which includes participation in the international World Cup and stints with several clubs, including Vélez, Porto, Valencia, and currently Benfica.

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Nicolás Otamendi wife and kids

Otamendi is wed to his long-term partner, Celeste Rey. The couple has been in a relationship since their teenage years and has maintained a relatively private romance, despite Otamendi's successful career with clubs like Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, Benfica, and the Argentina national team.

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They are parents to three children: a son named Valentín and two daughters, Morena and Mía. While Otamendi has shared some family pictures on social media, he has largely chosen to keep his wife and children away from public attention.

His family has consistently supported him throughout his career, accompanying him as he transitioned from one European country to another, while also maintaining strong connections to Argentina. Family holds significant importance for Otamendi, as evidenced by the tattoos of his children's names on his body.