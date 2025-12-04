Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing vs Pacers tonight? Denver's final injury report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) As the Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, all eyes are on two superstars - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray As the Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, all eyes are on two superstars - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Amid injury concerns, the team released some positive updates just before the game. Both Jokic and Murray are available for the high-stakes matchup.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Pacers:

AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury Management)

Murray sprained his right ankle in the 31-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He tried to play through the third-quarter injury but was not on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, during which the Mavericks outscored Denver 29-17 to erase a two-point deficit and hand the Nuggets their fourth straight home loss.

Denver coach David Adelman said postgame that Murray will be evaluated.

"It's a huge absence, obviously, offensively," Adelman said. "Jamal's such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I'm hoping he can come back (for the next game)."

Murray is averaging a career-best 23.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 19 games. He's shooting a career-high 48.3% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.

Denver is 4-4 over its last eight games since a 10-2 start.

Meanwhile, Jokic, who is yet to miss a game this season, was listed ‘probable’ with a left wrist sprain. The three-time MVP has been facing the issues since November. He has appeared on all 20 outings for Denver, averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists.

(With inputs from Reuters)