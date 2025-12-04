Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing vs Pacers tonight? Denver's final injury report
As the Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, all eyes are on two superstars - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
As the Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, all eyes are on two superstars - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Amid injury concerns, the team released some positive updates just before the game. Both Jokic and Murray are available for the high-stakes matchup.
Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Pacers:
AVAILABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)
Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)
Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)
Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury Management)
Murray sprained his right ankle in the 31-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He tried to play through the third-quarter injury but was not on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, during which the Mavericks outscored Denver 29-17 to erase a two-point deficit and hand the Nuggets their fourth straight home loss.
Denver coach David Adelman said postgame that Murray will be evaluated.
"It's a huge absence, obviously, offensively," Adelman said. "Jamal's such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I'm hoping he can come back (for the next game)."
Murray is averaging a career-best 23.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 19 games. He's shooting a career-high 48.3% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.
Denver is 4-4 over its last eight games since a 10-2 start.
Meanwhile, Jokic, who is yet to miss a game this season, was listed ‘probable’ with a left wrist sprain. The three-time MVP has been facing the issues since November. He has appeared on all 20 outings for Denver, averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.