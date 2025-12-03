Chris Paul’s future uncertain as LA Clippers move on and explore trade options

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on December 1.(AP) The Clippers confirmed Chris Paul’s exit but kept open the possibility of a trade, sparking fresh debate on where the veteran guard finishes his career. Chris Paul’s exit from the Los Angeles Clippers has opened an unexpected window across the National Basketball Association (NBA). What looked like a routine roster update quickly turned into a wider conversation about the veteran guard who already confirmed this season will be his last.

What did LA Clippers say?

Front-office lead Lawrence Frank, in the note shared via ESPN, said the team is “parting ways” with Paul, adding that the franchise would “work with him on the next step of his career.” The wording stood out. No blame was placed on Paul. No direct link to the club’s 5–16 start. Frank said he was taking responsibility for the record and repeated it, almost verbatim, in the same statement.

HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan flagged another point: the Clippers did not explicitly say Paul was being waived. That suggests the guard stays on the books for now. “Sounds like they’ll keep him on the roster and try to trade him later,” Gozlan wrote, noting that Paul becomes trade-eligible on December 15.

Teams linked as possible destinations for Chris Paul

Once the news came out, attention shifted to where Paul could finish his final season. Three teams surfaced quickly.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the sentimental pick. Paul spent only one season there, but he worked closely with a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and built a strong relationship. He also showed up for OKC during the 2025 NBA Finals run, joining the team’s post-series celebrations after they beat Indiana in seven games.

The Los Angeles Lakers could be another potential destination. Paul’s long-standing friendships with LeBron James and JJ Redick, plus the fact that he lives in Los Angeles, make it an easy fit on paper. Staying close to family was one of the reasons he chose the Clippers in the first place.

Houston rounds out the list. The Rockets are operating without Fred VanVleet after his ACL injury, and while Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson have handled most of the early-season load, the team lacks a veteran point guard. Paul previously helped Houston reach the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Paul joined the Clippers on a one-year, $2.29 million veteran-minimum contract and announced on November 22 that this would be his final NBA season. With the team signaling major changes ahead, his next stop - whether through a trade or later move - is now the focus.

FAQs:

Why did the Clippers part ways with Chris Paul?

The Clippers said changes were needed after a 5–16 start and confirmed Paul would no longer remain with the team.

Is Chris Paul being waived or traded?

The team did not mention a waiver, and cap analysts believe the Clippers will pursue a trade once he becomes eligible on December 15.

Which teams are interested in Chris Paul?

The Thunder, Lakers and Rockets have been floated as realistic landing spots for his final NBA season.