NWSL roundup: Thorns' Olivia Moultrie sets teenage scoring record

Moultrie, three days shy of turning 20, took a free kick from just outside the box in the 12th minute and perfectly placed it inside the near post for her 14th NWSL goal as a teenager, the most in league history.

Mackenzie Arnold made three saves for the Thorns , including a crucial swat in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to preserve the tie.

In the 45th, Bea Franklin tied the game with her second goal in as many matches for Chicago , which extended its unbeaten run to seven matches . Alyssa Naeher had three saves for the Stars.

Royals 2, Dash 0

Kaleigh Riehl and Paige Monaghan found the back of the net for Utah in a shutout of Houston in Sandy, Utah.

Riehl headed in Cloe Lacasse's corner kick in the fourth minute, and in the 45th, Monahan sent a left-footed rocket form outside the box past goalkeeper Jane Campbell for her third straight game with a goal.

The Dash were not credited with a shot on target, meaning Mandy McGlynn of the Royals earned the clean sheet without having to make a save. Campbell stopped five shots for Houston.

Racing Louisville 0, Reign 0

The match between Louisville and host Seattle was abandoned just before halftime when Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo appeared to faint on the field.

DeMelo, who last year was diagnosed with Graves' disease, causing hyperthyroidism, slowly took a seated position on the field of play two minutes into first-half stoppage time and a teammate was attending to her while a referee called for trainers to check her out. Several seconds later, DeMelo collapsed while a second teammate was holding her arm in an effort to keep her upright.

Louisville said in a statement that DeMelo was "stable and alert" while under evaluation at a local hospital and the remainder of the match would be rescheduled.

