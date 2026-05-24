NYPD cracks down on Knicks watch parties ahead of Game 3 vs Cavaliers; here's why

The New York Knicks are set to return to the court for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals while holding a commanding 2-0 series lead. Naturally, Knicks fans are buzzing with excitement as the team now sits just two victories away from reaching the NBA Finals.

New York Knicks' fans watch warm-ups before Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.(AP)

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However, despite the excitement surrounding the Knicks’ strong playoff run, fans were dealt a setback that could disrupt plans of celebrating a potential Game 4 series-clinching victory together if the team also wins Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

Both Saturday’s Game 3 and the upcoming fourth game of the series are set to be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, prompting many New York Knicks fans who are not traveling to plan a usual watch party together for Monday’s matchup.

However, Madison Square Garden has reportedly been prevented from hosting its traditional outdoor watch party. According to the New York Post, permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 gathering were denied by the city’s Street Activity Permit Office. The report also claimed that frustrated police officers were unwilling to take part unless fans showed better crowd control and behavior.

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{{^usCountry}} “Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department spokesperson told the New York Post. Knicks watch party limits follow chaotic 76ers scenes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department spokesperson told the New York Post. Knicks watch party limits follow chaotic 76ers scenes {{/usCountry}}

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Madison Square Garden had been showing New York Knicks playoff games for free on giant outdoor screens throughout the month as the city’s team continued its postseason run. Despite the cancellation of Monday’s outdoor event, Saturday’s indoor Game 3 watch party will still take place, with proceeds from the gathering set to support charity.

The move to limit the watch party reportedly followed chaotic scenes outside Madison Square Garden, when former New York Knicks player J.R. Smith was knocked to the ground during postgame celebrations after the Knicks’ 137-98 Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read: Knicks' odds vs Cavaliers slip amid Scott Foster referee decision for Game 1: ‘See you Thursday’

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Scenes outside MSG during New York Knicks playoff games are often chaotic, whether the team wins or loses, and fans quickly mobbed Smith when he stepped into the massive crowd to celebrate following the game.

The concerns surrounding the watch parties came only weeks after Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans for free public viewing events during the FIFA World Cup, which will be held across New Jersey in June and July.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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