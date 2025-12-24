Packers QB Malik Willis says he'll be ready if Jordan Love isn't available against Ravens Packers QB Malik Willis says he'll be ready if Jordan Love isn't available against Ravens GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis says his throwing shoulder is feeling better and that he expects to be available for Saturday’s game against Baltimore if starter Jordan Love remains in the concussion protocol.

“I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready,” Willis said Tuesday.

The Packers held a walk-through on Tuesday, and Love and Willis were both limited participants.

Willis took over for the injured Love in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago last weekend. He landed on his right shoulder while getting sacked on the final play of the fourth quarter. Willis stayed in the game and connected with Jayden Reed for a 31-yard completion in overtime, though the Packers eventually turned the ball over on downs.

“The adrenaline’s pumping and, you know, we got to get in,” Willis said of playing through the injury. “We don’t have anybody else, so we’ve got to keep going. It was fun.”

The Packers may need Willis again on Saturday as they try to secure a playoff spot.

The Packers would lock up an NFC wild-card berth if they win one of their final two games or the Detroit Lions lose one of their last two. The Lions visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Baltimore has its own uncertain quarterback situation after a back bruise knocked two-time MVP Lamar Jackson out of the Ravens’ 28-24 loss to New England on Sunday night. The Ravens would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss.

This matchup could mean plenty for Willis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 2022 third-round pick out of Liberty has made the most of his limited opportunities with Green Bay.

Willis played well against the Bears, going 9 of 11 for 121 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 44 yards on 10 carries.

The 26-year-old has completed 76.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions since the Packers acquired him from Tennessee before the 2024 season. Willis completed 53% of his passes with three interceptions and no touchdowns in two seasons with the Titans.

Green Bay won both of Willis' two starts last season, including a 30-14 victory at Tennessee.

“I think he’s done a hell of a job, man,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think it’s all about his approach, how he came in here, how open he was to being coached. We were pretty hard on him and his footwork, and he’s done an outstanding job. I feel like the more he plays, the better he’s gotten. It’s great to have a guy like him you have so much confidence in.”

Willis says there’s a “night and day” difference in his comfort level with Green Bay’s offense compared with last season.

“You’re just trying to learn the game plan each week and make sure you know what to do with the ball and how to get us lined up,” Willis said. “Now you can more focus on — you know why we’re calling these plays. Now you can focus more on the defense and how you want to attack them and just doing all the little things that help you be successful day in and day out.”

NOTE: Rookie defensive end Collin Oliver was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week when tight end John FitzPatrick went on injured reserve. Oliver, a fifth-round pick from Oklahoma State, said he tore his hamstring at the NFL scouting combine but never expected the recovery process to take this long. “I thought it would be 10-12 weeks when I had the surgery, and this is obviously far from what happened,” Oliver said. “I just had to take everything day by day. Now I’m here, I’m glad I’m here right now.”

/hub/nfl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.