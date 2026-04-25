Patrick Mahomes gives thumbs up as Chiefs draft LSU star Mansoor Delane at No. 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the team’s decision to draft LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach stated that the club traded picks No. 9, 74 and 148 to the Cleveland Browns. The strategy helped them move up three spots and secure Delane.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pictured.(Instagram/ Patrick Mahomes)

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Mahomes expressed his excitement on social media after his selection. The post was captioned as “Let’s get it!” and was followed by the announcement. The Chiefs framed the trade‑up as a step toward strengthening a defense that had lost key cornerbacks in free agency.

Also Read: Why Eagles traded up to select USC WR Makai Lemon at NFL draft; ‘AJ Brown effect?’

Chiefs’ view of Delane

Veach said the Chiefs saw Delane as a “pro‑ready cornerback” who could help the team immediately. and that they were comfortable expending draft capital in order to land him. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo added that the club believed Delane could play outside as a boundary corner and help limit top receivers in the AFC West.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahomes is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury from the previous season. Although there is a sense of optimism regarding his recuperation, the organization has implemented a cautious approach. Head coach Andy Reid recently stated, "He is capable of performing all of the necessary rehabilitation, including lifting. "That's the phase he's in right now. So we'll just see where he's at. He's doing great, but we just gotta be smart with this thing", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahomes is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury from the previous season. Although there is a sense of optimism regarding his recuperation, the organization has implemented a cautious approach. Head coach Andy Reid recently stated, "He is capable of performing all of the necessary rehabilitation, including lifting. "That's the phase he's in right now. So we'll just see where he's at. He's doing great, but we just gotta be smart with this thing", he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Delane, in a post‑draft video released by the Chiefs, said he was “overwhelmed with emotion” when he heard his name called being picked at No. 6. The player claimed that he was ready to learn from the vets on the defense and “put the work in” to help Kansas City maintain its position as a top‑level team.

The 22-year-old played college football at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU. There he starred as a shutdown corner in the 2025 season. He has earned unanimous All‑American honors and was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as one of the top defensive backs in the country. Delane is now expected to step in immediately for the Chiefs, who recently traded longtime starting cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

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