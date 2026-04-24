What are the charges against Dave Merritt? Chiefs coach arrested for 'domestic battery of his own daughter'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt is facing a domestic battery charge after being accused of causing bodily harm to his daughter, according to court documents. The timing has drawn attention as the arrest happened just a day before the 2026 NFL Draft. Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt faces a domestic battery charge just before the 2026 NFL Draft. (Kansas City Chiefs)

What happened and what is he accused of? As per The Kansas City Star, Merritt, who is 54, was arrested by an Overland Park police officer at around 8:50pm on Wednesday. He was taken to the Johnson County jail at about 10:25pm. No bond has been set and details about the arrest were not immediately available, according to Officer John Lacy from the Overland Park Police Department.

The next morning, shortly after 9:30am on Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office filed a formal complaint against David Lee Merritt Sr, who is 54, of Stilwell in Kansas. Court documents reviewed by Kansas Story say he is accused of "unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly (causing) bodily harm to a person, to wit: Drayah Merritt" causing bodily harm to a daughter, which is considered a domestic violence offense under Kansas law.

Dave Merritt’s Chiefs bio online lists Drayah as one of his two daughters. Merritt also has three sons.

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Merritt was scheduled to appear in court for the first time at 2pm on Thursday in Johnson County District Court, according to Kansas Story.

Who is Dave Merritt? Merritt is an experienced coach in the NFL. According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ official website, he has worked as the team’s defensive backs coach for seven seasons. In total, he has 29 years of experience in the NFL, including four years as a player where he played as a linebacker.

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According to AP, Merritt has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and is considered one of the top defensive backs coaches in the league. During his career, he has worked with several teams, including the New York Giants and has been part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs said they are aware of the situation but did not give any further comment.