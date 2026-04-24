After 2021 tweet, Dianna Russini’s bombshell post resurfaces amid Mike Vrabel kiss saga

NFL fans are closely examining past posts and reports by Dianna Russini after new photos linked her to Mike Vrabel which are sparking widespread debate online. Resurfaced posts and photos linking Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are fueling fresh online debate. (X/@MLFootball, X/@JayDanielsMVP)

The controversy has grown after older social media activity and reporting timelines began resurfacing.

According to Page Six, photos released on Thursday reportedly show Russini and Vrabel at a bar on March 10-11, 2020. The images have drawn attention because of what followed just days later. As highlighted by Austin Stanley of AtoZ Sports, Russini published a report on March 15, 2020 which is shortly after the alleged meeting about the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback plans.

“The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources,” Russini wrote.

The timing of this report is now being questioned by fans who are revisiting whether the information could have been influenced by her alleged relationship with Vrabel.