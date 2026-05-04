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Patrick Mahomes injury update: Positive news as Chiefs QB prepares for OTAs this month

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes may join OTAs this month after knee surgery in December.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 10:16 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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After a knee surgery in December last year, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could join OTAs this month. The move would be way ahead of schedule from his torn ACL and LCL suffered late 2025 vs. Chargers. Coach Andy Reid shared the news on Saturday and claimed that Mahomes is throwing and doing most Phase 2 drills. After a rough last season, the team has bounced back with Mahomes and Travis Kelce back in the game.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury during the game against Los Angeles Chargers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Why Caleb Downs is fitting well with Cowboys; insider explains after rookie training

Reid's Update

ESPN's Nate Taylor reported Reid's comments. "He is in a good position to be able to do some things. Phase 2, remember, there's no contact and there's no offense versus defense. It's Phase 3 that you get into that... He's in a position where he can do everything, I think. I know he's doing a lot of stuff right now. He is throwing the ball. He does it on his own," Reid said. Mahomes targets Week 1 of 2026 season, defying typical 9-12 month timelines. His trainer Bobby Stroupe called it "unreal progress" as per the sources.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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