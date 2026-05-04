After a knee surgery in December last year, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could join OTAs this month. The move would be way ahead of schedule from his torn ACL and LCL suffered late 2025 vs. Chargers. Coach Andy Reid shared the news on Saturday and claimed that Mahomes is throwing and doing most Phase 2 drills. After a rough last season, the team has bounced back with Mahomes and Travis Kelce back in the game.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury during the game against Los Angeles Chargers.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Reid's Update

ESPN's Nate Taylor reported Reid's comments. "He is in a good position to be able to do some things. Phase 2, remember, there's no contact and there's no offense versus defense. It's Phase 3 that you get into that... He's in a position where he can do everything, I think. I know he's doing a lot of stuff right now. He is throwing the ball. He does it on his own," Reid said. Mahomes targets Week 1 of 2026 season, defying typical 9-12 month timelines. His trainer Bobby Stroupe called it "unreal progress" as per the sources.

Social Media Reactions

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{{^usCountry}} Chiefs' fans have stirred up a set of positive comments on X. "Mahomes throwing already? GOAT recovery," one fan posted. "Reid says everything—Week 1 locked," another cheered. Skeptics however cautioned, "No contact yet, stay safe Pat," on Reddit r/Chiefs. Travis Kelce said on New Heights, "Pat's a warrior-he's gonna come back stronger". Rivals admitted, "Dynasty not over, Pat too good," on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chiefs' fans have stirred up a set of positive comments on X. "Mahomes throwing already? GOAT recovery," one fan posted. "Reid says everything—Week 1 locked," another cheered. Skeptics however cautioned, "No contact yet, stay safe Pat," on Reddit r/Chiefs. Travis Kelce said on New Heights, "Pat's a warrior-he's gonna come back stronger". Rivals admitted, "Dynasty not over, Pat too good," on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patrick Mahomes, 30, is a three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time MVP. He was drafted 10th overall in 2017and since has maintained his special presence in NFL. His wife Brittany runs 15 and the Mahomes Foundation. Andy Reid is entering his year 27 with Chiefs. The 67 year old has a track record of 130 regular-season wins and mentors QBs like Donovan McNabb and now Mahomes. Travis Kelce tight end and podcast co-host, caught 168 passes last season. Kelce is all set to marry Taylor Swift and leads Chiefs' offense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Mahomes, 30, is a three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time MVP. He was drafted 10th overall in 2017and since has maintained his special presence in NFL. His wife Brittany runs 15 and the Mahomes Foundation. Andy Reid is entering his year 27 with Chiefs. The 67 year old has a track record of 130 regular-season wins and mentors QBs like Donovan McNabb and now Mahomes. Travis Kelce tight end and podcast co-host, caught 168 passes last season. Kelce is all set to marry Taylor Swift and leads Chiefs' offense. {{/usCountry}}

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