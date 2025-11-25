Patriots are NFL's first team to 10 wins, suddenly fighting injury bug with a game left before bye Patriots are NFL's first team to 10 wins, suddenly fighting injury bug with a game left before bye FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Every coach in the NFL talks about how hard it is to win games.

Mike Vrabel hopes the New England Patriots' 26-20 comeback victory over the struggling Cincinnati Bengals was a reminder to his team that even after becoming the NFL’s first team to 10 wins this season, it will need to bring its best every week to keep stacking victories.

“I think that they found a way to win,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to kind of keep that fine balance of understanding that wins are important, but improving at this time of the year is what’s most important.”

That is especially true for a team that will likely head into a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Giants without two starters on an offense line that has been one of the most stable in the league.

Left guard Jared Wilson limped off in the first series of Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, and rookie left tackle Will Campbell was carted off in the third quarter with a knee injury.

It marked the biggest shakeup this season for the starting group of Campbell, Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Moses Morgan that has started 11 of 12 games. The lone deviation from that quintet was in Week 4 when Ben Brown started in place of Wilson, who was inactive with ankle and knee injuries.

Vrabel said Monday that Campbell’s injury would require him to miss some games.

“He won’t be out there this week. It’s going to be a couple weeks,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to make a decision here on the roster to see how long that will be and go from there. But it’s nothing that’s going to, hopefully, put him out for the entire season.”

The coach was a little more optimistic about the prospects for Wilson, saying his status would be dependent upon how he responds to rehab and practice.

Vederian Lowe replaced Campbell on Sunday, with Brown again taking Wilson’s spot. If Wilson and Campbell remain out for an extended period, the good news is both Brown and Lowe have ample starting experience. Lowe started 13 games at left tackle last season and Brown logged 10 starts at center in 2024 after David Andrews went on injured reserve.

Last season, Maye struggled to find people to throw the ball to. This season, he continues to have his pick of capable pass catchers.

Following tight end Hunter Henry’s seven-catch, 115-yard performance Sunday, the Patriots have had four straight games with a 100-yard receiver. Henry joined wide receiver DeMario Douglas , receiver Mack Hollins and receiver Stefon Diggs (105 vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 13. It's the first time the team has had a 100-yard receiver in four straight games since the 2018 season.

The Patriots twice failed to score touchdowns with the ball on the 1-yard line.

Leading 17-13 in the third quarter, they had a touchdown pass to Henry nullified by an offensive pass interference call on Hollins. Two plays later, on fourth down, Rhamondre Stevenson was stopped on a run short of the goal line.

Ahead 20-13 in the fourth, Maye’s third-down quarterback sneak attempt on the goal line was stuffed, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

Cornerback Marcus Jones, fresh off winning AFC defensive player of the month in October, returned a second-quarter interception 33 yards for a touchdown. It marked the second pick-6 of his career and second against Cincinnati. He also had an INT that he returned 69 yards for a TD against the Bengals as a rookie in 2022.

With defensive tackle Milton Williams sitting out for the first time this season and Khyiris Tonga leaving early in the first quarter with a chest injury, the Patriots — who came in allowing an NFL-low 84.7 yards rushing per game — gave up 107 to Bengals running back Chase Brown. It was the most yards allowed by New England to a running back this season.

Further testing was planned to reveal the severity of the injuries to Wilson and Campbell. But the extent of Tonga’s chest injury and an ankle injury to special teamer Brendan Schooler are also ones to watch heading into Monday.

4 — The Patriots have had streaks of at least nine straight wins in a season four times in team history. In addition to this season, they had a 12-game winning streak in 2003, a 16-game streak in 2007 and a 10-game streak in 2015.

New England returns home to host the New York Giants next Monday night in its final game before its bye.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.