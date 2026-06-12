Phil Mickelson net worth: How rich is the golf star? What we know as club revokes membership after probe

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is back in the spotlight after reports emerged that a California golf club revoked his membership following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

US golfer Phil Mickelson during the first round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. (AFP)

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According to AFP, The Farms Golf Club near San Diego confirmed that Mickelson was no longer a member after the club conducted an independent probe into a complaint involving alleged inappropriate conduct toward a female employee.

The club told media outlets it remained committed to maintaining “a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct.”

A spokesperson for Mickelson, quoted by The Athletic, noted that the golfer continues to deal with a family health issue and remains uncertain about when he may return to professional golf.

What is Phil Mickelson’s net worth?

Amid the attention surrounding the golfer, many fans have also revisited questions about Mickelson’s wealth and career earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickelson has an estimated net worth of around $300 million.

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{{^usCountry}} The veteran golfer has built his fortune through tournament winnings, endorsement deals and business ventures over more than three decades in professional golf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran golfer has built his fortune through tournament winnings, endorsement deals and business ventures over more than three decades in professional golf. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his total career earnings have surpassed $1 billion, including prize money, sponsorships and earnings linked to LIV Golf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his total career earnings have surpassed $1 billion, including prize money, sponsorships and earnings linked to LIV Golf. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mickelson has also reportedly earned more than $100 million in PGA Tour prize money alone, placing him among golf’s all-time highest earners behind Tiger Woods. LIV Golf move and endorsements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mickelson has also reportedly earned more than $100 million in PGA Tour prize money alone, placing him among golf’s all-time highest earners behind Tiger Woods. LIV Golf move and endorsements {{/usCountry}}

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A significant boost to Mickelson’s recent earnings came from his move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league in 2022. Mickelson signed a reported $200 million deal with LIV Golf despite controversy surrounding the breakaway league and criticism over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Outside tournament earnings, Mickelson secured endorsement partnerships with major brands including Callaway, Rolex, Ford, ExxonMobil and KPMG during his career.

Also Read: LIV Golf funding row: What happens to Dustin Johnson, Mickelson, Jon Rahm, DeChambeau after PIF exit?

However, some sponsorships were affected after backlash surrounding his comments about LIV Golf in 2022, with KPMG later ending its long-running association with the golfer.

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Born in San Diego in 1970, Mickelson emerged as one of golf’s biggest stars after a successful college career at Arizona State University. Over the years, he won more than 40 PGA Tour titles, including victories at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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