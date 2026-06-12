Long Beach fire reports spark fear among California residents: ‘Smoky as hell’

People appearing to be Long Beach residents claimed something was burning downtown on Friday, though there's no confirmed reports of a fire. “Whats on fire downtown??,” one person asked on a sub-Reddit for Long Beach. Claims of a fire in Long Beach sparked fear among locals. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

They indicated that the alleged blaze appeared to be somewhere by 3rd and Atlantic in the California city. “What's that smell,” the person further posted.

At present, there's no confirmation from the Long Beach Fire Department about any blaze in the area. The last post on their official page is about being in a state of readiness.

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“Today, LBFD’s Urban Search & Rescue Team put their deployment capabilities to the test during a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX). From earthquakes and floods to building collapses, these highly trained firefighters are prepared to respond when communities need help most,” the Long Beach Fire Department had posted, attaching a video along with it.

Meanwhile, fears about the blaze in Long Beach continued among locals.

Long Beach fire reports spark fears One person remarked there was a lot of smoke. “Smoky as hell too,” they said in the comment section of the Reddit post. Another user chimed in saying “idk but im walkin home from v room and it smell like burning plastic.”

The smell appeared to have traveled some distance as one person commented “Damn. I could smell it from several blocks north.” Yet another expressed agreement noting they were nowhere close to 3rd and Atlantic. “Ok I can smell smoke now with my window open and not even that close to 3rd and Atlantic,” a person said.

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Yet another claimed they could see smoke. “Can smell and see smoke several blocks north of Atlantic,” a Reddit user wrote.

As time wore on, more locals joined in the conversation despite the time of the day. One concerned individual wrote “I just finished inspecting my building west of Pacific.” Another added “No clue but the smell woke me up.”

One even claimed that there was no smoke or fire, but rather it was an inversion layer. “I think it’s an inversion layer,” the Reddit user said. Notably, an inversion layer is a phenomenon where a layer of warmer air overlies the cooler air. However, there's no confirmation if the person's assumption was right or not.