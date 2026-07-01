Phil Mickelson's wife: Amy Mickelson supports husband with ‘unwavering love’ amid shocking misconduct allegations

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson is being supported by his wife, Amy Mickelson, following the reemergence of allegations concerning his past conduct.

Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy, supports him amid renewed allegations regarding his past conduct, including an incident involving explicit images and inappropriate proposals to a friend's ex-spouse, Ashley Perez. (AFP)

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The comes after an article by Skratch Golf that revisited a purported incident involving Mickelson, who allegedly displayed an explicit photograph to Ashley Perez, the former spouse of his friend and fellow professional golfer, Pat Perez.

Also Read: Who is Ashley Perez? Pat Perez's ex-wife alleges sexual misconduct by Phil Mickelson, speaks about shocking ‘nude’ photo

Phil Mickelson's allegations and wife Amy's support: All we know

Mickelson allegedly presented Ashley with an explicit image and proposed that she engage in an affair with him, reported Skratch Golf.

“Amy Mickelson has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right,” Mickelson's representative said in a statement to People.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident is said to have circulated within golf circles prior to Mickelson's subsequent apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident is said to have circulated within golf circles prior to Mickelson's subsequent apology. {{/usCountry}}

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He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it,” stated Pat Perez during a podcast in 2022. These allegations follow a separate report from Golf Digest regarding Mickelson's involvement in making "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with a female staff member at The Farm’s Golf Club.

A representative for Mickelson informed the publication that "any misunderstanding has been cleared up."

Phil and Amy Mickelson, 54, have been married for almost three decades and are parents to three children: Evan, Sophia, and Amanda.

Amy Mickelson is a cancer survivor

On May 20, 2009, the couple revealed through a statement issued by Phil's management that Amy had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37, and that she would be undergoing treatment along with a "major surgery" in the upcoming weeks.

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Phil decided to suspend his playing schedule indefinitely; however, on May 31, he announced that he would return to the PGA Tour the following month after receiving confirmation from doctors that Amy's cancer had been detected early and was treatable.

"Obviously, we're going through a tough time right now," Mickelson stated. "We're fortunate we believe we caught it early enough to where we don't have to rush into decisions, and we can make some good long-term decisions, decisions that will hopefully prevent this from reoccurring, as well as decisions that will hopefully beat this quickly. We're getting ready to get started."

Less than seven weeks after Amy's diagnosis, Phil's mother, Mary Mickelson, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. The following September, Phil secured his first tournament victory since receiving the diagnoses at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

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