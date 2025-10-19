Eagles vs Vikings week 7 injury report: Who's in and who's out? Player status updates

The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news as rookie comeback Quinyon Mitchell is cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring injury against the Giants. Mitchell practiced full day on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Sunday match with Minnesota, as per PhiladelphiaEagles. Eagles vs. Vikings week 7: Injury updates, questionable starters, and key players to watch(Getty Images via AFP)

Eagles injury report

The team still faces concerns with defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel injury) and left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle injury). Both are listed as questionable. Dickerson was a full participant on Friday, whereas Carter was limited over the last two days, having missed last week’s game.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) has been ruled out for the second straight week. On a positive note, linebacker Zack Baun (finger) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (shoulder) practiced fully all week and have no injury designation for Sunday.

• Out: TE Grant Calcaterra (Oblique)

• Questionable: DT Jalen Carter (Heel), G Landon Dickerson (Ankle)

Vikings injury report

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed that Carson Wentz will make his fourth consecutive start at quarterback as rookie J.J. McCarthy continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy will serve as the emergency QB, only entering if Wentz and backup Max Brosmer are both unavailable.

Minnesota ruled out outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), who has been out since Week 3 after recording two sacks against the Bengals.

Other players are questionable too, like right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), and outside linebacker Tyler Batty (knee). O’Connell indicated that Cashman and Batty, both designated for return from Injured Reserve, could be activated before Sunday’s game.

• Out: OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Neck)

• Questionable: QB J.J. McCarthy (Ankle), OLB Tyler Batty (Knee), LB Blake Cashman (Hamstring), DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Hip), C Michael Jurgens (Hamstring), T Brian O’Neill (Knee)

Both the Eagles and Vikings are fighting with injuries to key players, but they are looking good going into Week 7. The Eagles (4-2) will try to keep the momentum going after beating the Giants, while the Vikings (3-2) will try to stay strong at home after the bye.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, October 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

FAQs

1. Who is starting at quarterback for the Vikings against the Eagles?

Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings, while rookie J.J. McCarthy remains questionable with an ankle injury.

2. Which key players are questionable for the Eagles in Week 7?

Jalen Carter (heel) and Landon Dickerson (ankle) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

3. When and where will the Eagles vs. Vikings game take place?

The game will be played on Sunday, October 19, at noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.