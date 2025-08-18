Kyle Schwarber speaks out on Zack Wheeler’s health scare for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently going through a very tough phase as their star pitcher, Zack Wheeler, is away from the game because of serious health issues. Wheeler, who is a three-time All-Star player and has always been a National League Cy Young contender, has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his “upper right extremity,” MLB.com reported. The news came after the ace had been experiencing shoulder pain in recent outings. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is away from the game due to a blood clot in 'upper right extremity'.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Zack Wheeler’s season so far

Wheeler has been one of the Phillies’ top performers this season. In 24 starts this season, he compiled a 10-5 record with a 2.71 ERA. He led the league with 195 strikeouts entering Sunday’s play. His absence will be a big challenge for the team, but for now, teammates and management are more concerned about his health than baseball.

Teammates and manager focus on health

Slugger Kyle Schwarber, attributing his concern to the seriousness of the injury, described the situation as scary. “When we got to the field, he wasn’t here. I made sure to shoot him a text. Sounded like he was getting the tests done,” Schwarber said, according to MLB.com’s Byron Kerr. He emphasized that Wheeler’s health and well-being, as well as his family’s, come first. “We want to get him feeling good for them and then get him back to speed whenever we can,” Schwarber added.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson also highlighted the seriousness of the situation. “We don’t know the timeline,” he said, per Kerr. “I’m thinking a lot about Zack and his family because this is not a hamstring injury or something like that.” Thomson made it clear that baseball is secondary when it comes to the long-term health of one of their key players.

Replacing Wheeler will require a strong effort from the rest of the Phillies’ pitching rotation. While his absence is a challenge, the team remains focused on supporting him through recovery. Fans and teammates alike are sending their support, hoping that the star pitcher will overcome this frightening health scare and return stronger than ever.

FAQs

1. What happened to Zack Wheeler?

Zack Wheeler has suffered a blood clot in his upper right extremity.

2. How has Zack Wheeler’s performance been this year?

Before his injury, he had a 2.71 ERA with 24 starts this season and led the all major league with 195 strikeouts.

3. What are the Phillies’s priorities in terms of Wheeler?

The Phillies are primarily focusing on Wheeler’s health and recovery so that he can come back to the game as soon as possible.