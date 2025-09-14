Andrew McCutchen and Nick Yorke each hit two-out, two-run singles with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 win against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Pirates rally in eighth against Nationals, snap 7-game losing skid

Jared Triolo added a solo homer in the ninth.

Pirates starter Bubba Chandler, in his second MLB start, was perfect through five innings before allowing a single to Dylan Crews leading off the sixth.

Pinch hitter Spencer Horwitz walked leading off the Pittsburgh eighth and pinch runner Liover Peguero, running on the pitch, went to second on a ground out. After Tommy Pham walked, PJ Poulin came on to face Bryan Reynolds, who hit a comebacker off Poulin to load the bases. Nick Gonzalez popped out, but McCutchen lined a single to right center, scoring two runs.

After Oneil Cruz walked, Jackson Rutledge came on to face Nick Yorke, whose grounder tipped off the glove a diving second baseman Luis Garcia, Jr. for a two-run single to make it 4-1.

Chandler gave up a run on two hits. He struck out seven without a walk and threw 81 pitches.

Chandler, who turns 23 on Sunday, is rated No. 7 among MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects. After making two relief appearances, he gave up nine runs in 2 2/3 against the Brewers on Sept. 7 in his first start.

Carmen Mlodzinki pitched two innings for the win.

Washington starter Andrew Alvarez allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five. Cole Henry took the loss.

The Pirates put at least one runner on base in four of the first six innings against Alvarez but went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five men on.

Crews singled to left on a 99.2 mile per hour fastball leading off the sixth. He tagged up and went to second on fly to right and scored on a single by Robert Hassell III. Hassell stole second and went to third on a ground out before Chandler struck out James Wood to send the inning.

Field Level Media

