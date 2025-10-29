Players picked Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber as the best in the National League for the 2025 season over Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Players pick Schwarber over Shohei, Raleigh over Judge as best in league

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was voted MLB Player of the Year and American League Player of the Year ahead of Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who won the honor from the MLB Players Association in 2024 and 2022. Ohtani won in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Raleigh led MLB with 60 home runs and the American League with 125 RBIs, leading the Mariners to the AL West division title and within one win of the World Series. Raleigh since was named Sporting News MLB Player of the Year last week.

He set records for most home runs by a catcher, switch-hitter and as a Seattle Mariner.

Schwarber led the NL with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, setting a record with 23 home runs as a lefty off of left-handed pitchers.

The Major League Baseball Players Association began handing out awards in 1992.

Detroit Tigers ace left-hander Tarik Skubal was voted Outstanding Pitcher in the American League and Pittsburgh Pirates two-time All-Star Paul Skenes got the honor for the National League.

Skubal won the ERA title in the American League at 2.21 and has a strikeout- to-walk ratio of 241-33.

Skenes won the outright ERA title with a 1.97, his second season at sub-2.00. He struck out 216 in 187 2/3 innings.

"It is pretty darn cool. It's an honor. Great to be here. Great to have the accolade," Skenes said Wednesday on "CBS Morning" appearing as part of the official announcement.

Schwarber's teammate Aaron Nola, a right-handed pitcher, was named 2025 Philanthropist of the Year. The honor recognizes community work and "altruistic spirit." Nola donated $197,000 to team Red, White and Blue by contributing $1,000 for each of his 197 strikeouts. He also hosts a bowling tournament to raise funds for ALS research for which he was named the Washington, D.C., ALS Association Volunteer Impact Award honoree in 2025.

The 2025 Players Choice Awards winners: Player of the Year: Cal Raleigh American League Outstanding Player: Cal Raleigh National League Outstanding Player: Kyle Schwarber American League Outstanding Pitcher: Tarik Skubal National League Outstanding Pitcher: Paul Skenes Marvin Miller Man of the Year: Brent Suter Philanthropist of the Year: Aaron Nola Curt Flood Award: Don Baylor and Scott Sanderson American League Outstanding Rookie: Nick Kurtz National League Outstanding Rookie: Drake Baldwin American League Comeback Player: Jacob deGrom National League Comeback Player: Ronald Acuña Jr.

