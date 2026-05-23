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Rashee Rice knee surgery update: What's the latest timeline for 2026 season?

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver underwent cleanup surgery to address lingering discomfort and aid his recovery. 

Published on: May 23, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Rashee Rice underwent surgery on his right knee last week in Dallas, which was later described as a cleanup surgery. According to an ESPN report, the surgery was aimed at removing loose debris that was causing inflammation. The Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to be out of action for a couple of months and will only join the team's offseason camp late in the summer.

Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, there was no structural damage to the 26-year-old’s knee, as the surgery was performed to address lingering discomfort from a previous injury. The issue reportedly stemmed from a knee collision with Patrick Mahomes during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2024.

What doctors initially feared was a torn ACL for Rice was later diagnosed as a torn lateral collateral ligament, along with damage to his hamstring tendon and posterolateral corner. Therefore, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver opted for a cleanup surgery in an effort to fully recover from the lingering issue.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes injury update: Positive news as Chiefs QB prepares for OTAs this month

Now that he is in jail for a month where he will be denied any medical care and rehabilitation, it likely means that the two-month period for which he was initially expected to be sidelined will be extended depending on his condition and needs after his release from prison.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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