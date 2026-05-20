Rashee Rice's rap sheet out as positive marijuana test leads to jail time for probation violation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has been out on probation in the car crash arrest from 2024, is set to be back in jail again. On Monday, a Dallas County court ordered Rice back into jail for violating the terms of his probation.

Rashee Rice tested positive for THC, a psychoactive compound found in marijuana, which was a violation of his probation terms. Now, Rice is set to miss the Chiefs' minicamp and the OTAs as he completes his terms in jail.

The news itself has sparked a buzz in the NFL, especially for Chiefs fans, who are hoping for a return to past glory in the 2026 NFL season. Rice back in jail will significantly affect the Chiefs' early prep for the season.

Rice is set to be released from jail on June 16. He will still have more than two months with the team before the Chiefs' Week 1 fixture against the Denver Broncos.

Rashee Rice's Rap Sheet Viral Rashee Rice's latest rap sheet for testing positive for THC surfaced on social media. The rap sheet is from the record of a criminal court in Dallas County, Texas. The rap sheet states that in relation to the third-degree felony charges the wide receiver is facing from the July 2025 incident, he has been slapped with another 30 days in jail. The order was issued on Monday.

The jail records in Dallas County show that Rice was booked at 1:25pm on Monday. As of now, neither the Chief nor Rice nor his representatives have commented on the development.

Here's the viral rap sheet: